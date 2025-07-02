Eni Launches Versalis Oilfield Solutions to Boost Drilling Services

Eni S.p.A’s E chemical arm, Versalis, has officially launched Versalis Oilfield Solutions S.r.l., a dedicated subsidiary, to offer specialized products and services for the global oil drilling industry. Effective July 1, 2025, the newly formed entity will consolidate Versalis’ Oilfield Chemicals business unit into a standalone company, sharpening its operational focus and accelerating growth in a high-value-added segment.

E’s Versalis to Drive Sector-Specific Innovation

The spin-off marks a strategic move by Eni to bolster its position in the oilfield services sector. The new company integrates key expertise in R&D, tailored chemical formulations, outsourced production, and marketing of solvents and additives specifically designed for the oil drilling industry. Additionally, Versalis Oilfield Solutions will provide technical support, sales, and after-sales services, ensuring a robust and responsive offering to clients worldwide.

Originally launched in 2010, the Oilfield Chemicals business has grown steadily (in terms of both volume and value). With the establishment of this entity, Eni aims to expand product and service offerings, diversify customer base and unlock new revenue streams — all while enhancing profitability and sustainability in line with the energy transition.

Versalis Oilfield Solutions is now fully operational, with a global footprint spanning Europe, the Americas (including the USA, Mexico, and Venezuela), Africa (including Angola, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire, and Asia (China and Turkmenistan). The company is positioned to deliver advanced technical support and tailor-made solutions to a broad client base across these regions.

Driving Growth and Sustainability

The newly formed company benefits from a dedicated management team led by chairman and CEO Sergio Lombardini. Its strategic focus lies in boosting operational efficiency, enhancing commercial and technological performance, and developing sustainable solutions for oilfield applications.

By consolidating operations into a leaner and more agile structure, Eni is reinforcing its commitment to meet evolving market demands and support oil industry players with cutting-edge, environmentally responsible technologies.

