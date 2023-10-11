Eni (E) to Conclude FID on Mozambique LNG Project by Mid 2024

Eni SpA E, Italy's leading energy company, is aiming to reach a milestone for its second floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique, with a final investment decision (FID) anticipated by the end of June 2024, per a Reuters report.

According to the report, Eni's first LNG project, Coral Sul, transformed the economically challenged African nation into a worldwide LNG producer and exporter in November 2022. The upcoming project is set to enhance Mozambique's LNG production that currently boasts an annual capacity of 3.5 million metric tons.

Eni serves as the operator of Coral Sul, with more than two-thirds of the venture being collectively owned by Eni, Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and China's CNPC. The remaining 30% is shared among Portuguese energy company Galp, Korean Gas Corp. and Mozambique's state oil entity ENH, each holding a 10% stake.

The Coral field, situated in Mozambique's offshore Rovuma basin, is believed to contain approximately 500 billion cubic meters of natural gas. According to the source, Coral Sul is presently yielding 3.5 million tons of LNG, and the introduction of the new LNG vessel could potentially double this output.

Eni's chief executive officer Claudio Descalzi, along with Italy’s prime minister Meloni, is scheduled to travel on a diplomatic mission to Mozambique and Congo in the upcoming week. Their visit is aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between Italy and these nations, where Eni is actively involved in developing LNG ventures.

