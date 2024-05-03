Eni (E) Misses on Q1 Earnings, Expects Higher '24 Production

Eni SpA E reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.04 per American Depository Receipt (ADR), which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s $1.85.

Total quarterly revenues of $25.2 billion declined from $29.4 billion recorded a year ago. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.8 billion.

The company’s weak quarterly earnings resulted from lower natural gas price realization.

Eni SpA Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Eni SpA price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Eni SpA Quote

Operational Performance

Eni operates through four business segments — Exploration & Production, Global Gas & LNG Portfolio, Enilive Refining and Chemicals, and Plenitude & Power.

Exploration & Production

The total oil and gas production in the first quarter was 1,741 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), up 5% from the 1,661 recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Liquids’ production totaled 797 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/d), up 2% from the year-ago quarter’s 780 MBbl/d. Natural gas production increased to 4,937 million cubic feet per day from the 4,608 recorded a year ago.

The average realized price of liquids was $74.53 per barrel, up from the $72.86 reported a year ago. Yet, the realized natural gas price was $7.04 per thousand cubic feet, down 13% from the $8.06 registered in the year-ago period.

Lower natural gas price realization hurt the company’s Exploration & Production segment. The segment reported a proforma adjusted Ebit of €3.3 billion, down from the €3.8 billion recorded in the March-end quarter of 2023.

Global Gas & LNG Portfolio

Eni’s worldwide natural gas sales in the reported quarter totaled 15.45 billion cubic meters (bcm), down 4% year over year.

The integrated energy major’s Global Gas & LNG Portfolio business segment reported a proforma adjusted Ebit of €325 million, marking a significant decline from the year-ago quarter’s €1,420 million. The significant reduction was primarily led by a less favorable pricing environment and diminished volatility, which negatively impacted trading and optimization opportunities.

Refining, Chemicals & Power

For the first quarter, total refinery throughputs were 6.39 million tons (mmtons) compared with 6.71 in the corresponding period of 2023. Petrochemical product sales increased 12% year over year to 0.90 mmtons.

For the quarter under review, the segment reported a proforma adjusted Ebit of €44 million, down from the €223 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The decline can be attributed to reduced refining margins across all regions and decreased throughput.

Enilive & Plenitude

Retail gas sales managed by Plenitude declined 12% year over year to 2.56 bcm.

The company reported a proforma adjusted Ebit of €420 million from this segment, marking a 56% year-over-year increase.

Financials

As of Dec 31, Eni had a long-term debt of €22.7 billion, and cash and cash equivalents of €8.8 billion.

For the reported quarter, net cash generated by operating activities was €1.9 billion. Capital expenditure totaled €1.9 billion.

Outlook

For 2024, the company forecasts the hydrocarbon production in the exploration and production segment between 1.69 million and 1.71 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, based on a revised Brent price of $86 per barrel. The metric indicates an increase from the 1.66 million barrels of oil equivalent per day reported in 2023.

