Eni (E) Forms New Entity to Lead Green Energy Transition

Eni SpA E established a company, Eni Sustainable Mobility, specializing in environmentally sustainable transportation.

The decision is part of Eni’s strategy to spin off specific operations into independent entities to obtain value from its wide range of industries. The new entity will be directly controlled by Eni.

Eni Sustainable Mobility will develop bio-refining and biomethane, and provide mobility products and services in Italy and abroad. Eni did not mention whether it would consider a listing or a partnership to develop the new entity.

Eni holds 100% of Eni Sustainable Mobility’s share capital. By forming the new entity, Eni will integrate and unlock new value from its industrial projects, products and services based on innovative technologies that will form a unique and decarbonized mobility offering.

Eni Sustainable Mobility will be the second move supporting Eni’s energy transition plans. In 2021, Eni founded Plenitude to focus on renewable energy. Last year, the Italian company successfully listed Vaar Energy, a Norwegian oil and gas spinoff, as part of plans to enhance the value of its assets and free up resources to accelerate the clean energy transition.

The new entity will comprise a network of more than 5,000 sales points in Europe to market and distribute various energy carriers, including hydrogen, electricity and fuels of organic origin. Eni’s Italy-based car-sharing service Enjoy will also be part of the new venture.

Eni is leading the energy transition. Eni pledged to become carbon-neutral by 2050 due to the growing urgency from investors and environmentalists to curb climate change. The leading integrated energy player is banking on rising energy production from renewable sources.

Shares of Eni have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 28.8% compared with the industry's 19.6% growth.



