Eni (E) Forms Joint Venture to Develop CCS Project in Italy

Eni SPA E formed a joint venture with energy infrastructure company Snam to develop and operate Italy’s first carbon capture and storage (“CCS”) project, Ravenna.

The first phase of the Ravenna CCS project will capture 25,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) released from Eni’s Casalborsetti natural gas treatment facility. The captured CO 2 will be transported to the Porto Corsini Mare Ovest platform and injected into the homonymous depleted gas field in offshore Ravenna.

Phase 1 will help reduce emissions from the Casalborsetti power plant, a project based on a mature technological process crucial to achieving the company’s climate goals. The first phase is also expected to create 500 employment opportunities for the local economies.

Oil and gas companies are getting actively involved in CCS projects, as it offers a transition pathway for the rapid and effective reduction of CO 2 emissions beyond what can be achieved by alternative methods like electrification and renewable fuels. Thus, the use of CCS in reducing industrial emissions offers an excellent opportunity.

CCS is vital to avoiding CO 2 emissions from hard-to-abate sectors, which currently have no technological alternatives for decarbonization. The joint venture will contribute to the decarbonization of carbon-intensive sectors such as steel mills, cement, ceramics and chemicals.

CCS projects are being developed globally and are currently in advanced stages both in Europe — especially in the U.K., the Netherlands and the Nordic countries — and the United States. The project marks a major step toward the decarbonization needs of highly carbon-intensive sectors, and other Italian regions and countries bordering the Mediterranean Basin.

Price Performance

Shares of Eni have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 25.8% compared with the industry’s 10.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Eni currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT offers hydraulic fracturing services to onshore upstream energy companies across multiple basins in North America. LBRT’s third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of 78 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents.

Liberty is expected to see an earnings surge of 298% in 2022. As of Sep 30, 2022, Liberty had $298 million of available liquidity, including $24 million cash on hand and supported by the revolving credit facility. LBRT’s debt-to-capitalization stands at just 15.2% compared with most peers hugely burdened with debts.

MPLX LP MPLX is a master limited partnership that provides a wide range of midstream energy services, including fuel distribution solutions. MPLX’s third-quarter earnings of 96 cents per unit beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents.

MPLX is expected to see an earnings rise of 29.7% in 2022. MPLX’s distribution per unit was 77.5 cents for the third quarter, indicating a 10% hike from the prior distribution of 70.5 cents.

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII is one of the leading suppliers of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry. OII’s third-quarter 2022 adjusted profit of 23 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents.

OII is expected to see an earnings rise of 82.4% in 2022. For 2022, Oceaneering projects consolidated EBITDA of $215-$240 million and continued significant free cash flow generation of $25-$75 million.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.