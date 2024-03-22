Eni (E) Boosts UK's Decarbonization With HyNet North West

Eni SPA E received a significant boost in its decarbonization efforts in the United Kingdom, with the government granting a Development Consent Order (“DCO”) for the HyNet North West carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline.

The decision enables Eni to proceed with constructing, operating, and maintaining a crucial infrastructure aimed at transporting CO2 from various capture plants to safe storage locations.

The HyNet North West project is a groundbreaking initiative, marking the first Anglo-Welsh cross-border application for a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project to receive a DCO. The project's progression into the execution phase is anticipated, with a Final Investment Decision expected by September 2024.

At the heart of this initiative is the transportation of CO2 from industrial sites across northwest England and north Wales. The infrastructure will include both new and repurposed pipelines leading to Eni’s depleted natural gas reservoirs beneath Liverpool Bay, offering a secure and permanent solution for CO2 storage.

Eni's commitment to the UK market is reinforced by this project, particularly in the field of decarbonization. The company emphasizes the critical role of carbon capture in mitigating emissions from industries lacking efficient alternative solutions. The HyNet North West project is set to establish a significant new industry within the UK, enhancing Eni's position as a leader in providing decarbonization services at competitive costs.

Eni operates the transportation and storage of CO2 for five injector plants selected by the UK government. The HyNet system is designed to handle 4.5 million tons of CO2 annually in its initial phase, with potential expansion to 10 million tons per year post-2030.

The HyNet North West project is not only a step forward in environmental stewardship but also a significant economic catalyst. By facilitating the decarbonization of industries that are difficult to abate, it promises to preserve local jobs, attract new investments, and create employment opportunities.

Projected to be operational by the mid-2020s, HyNet North West stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts between the government and private sector in transitioning toward a more sustainable and environmentally friendly economy.

