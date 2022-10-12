Eni (E) Begins Vegetable Oil Export From Kenya's Agri-hub

Eni SPA E began exporting its first set of vegetable oil for bio-refining, enhancing the possibilities of its production center in Makueni.

The company shipped the cargo to its Gela bio-refinery in Sicily. Production from the refinery is expected to reach 2,500 tons by the end of this year, with a target to rapidly expand production to 20,000 tons by 2023.

In July, Eni started producing the first vegetable oil from its Makueni agri-hub for bio-refineries in Kenya. The agri-hub processes castor, croton and cottonseeds to extract vegetable oil for biofuel production.

Biofuels have biodegradable substances like vegetable oils mixed with fuels such as diesel to reduce pollution. Biofuel production is part of the global transition to cleaner energy amid the urgency to reduce emissions that have significantly polluted the environment. Hence, biorefining is a crucial component in the company’s path to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Eni also began exporting the Used Cooking Oil (“UCO”) obtained from hotel chains, restaurants and bars in Nairobi through an ongoing project. The project supports the recycling culture, promoting awareness of the environment and health benefits, and generating income from waste.

Eni intends to cover 35% of its biorefineries’ supply by 2025 due to the vertical integration of the agri-feedstock, and waste and residue chain. This will allow the company to obtain volumes of vegetable oil amid the challenging circumstances based on prices, rising energy demand and availability of sustainable oils.

Eni has been contributing to Kenya’s growth since 2013 with offshore exploration activities in the Lamu Basin. The latest shipment demonstrates the testing phase of Kenya’s bid to produce aviation fuel and hydrogenated vegetable oil diesel, and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

Price Performance

Shares of Eni have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has lost 28.5% compared with the industry’s 2.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Eni currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

