Eni Boosts Congo LNG Capacity With New Nguya FLNG Facility

Eni SpA E, the Italian energy giant, has taken a significant step toward expanding its liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in the Republic of Congo with the launch of the Nguya Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (“FLNG”) facility. The facility's hull was unveiled at Wison Heavy Industry's shipyard in Nantong, China, marking a milestone for the Congo LNG project.

Scheduled to be deployed offshore Congo, the Nguya FLNG boasts a liquefaction capacity of 2.4 million tons per annum (MTPA). This new facility will join the Tango FLNG, which has been operational since December 2023 and has a capacity of 0.6 MTPA. The two units will raise the Congo LNG project’s total liquefaction capacity to an impressive 3 MTPA by the end of 2025.

The Nguya FLNG is Eni’s second FLNG unit in Congo and represents a deepening partnership between the energy giant and the African nation. In 2022, Eni secured a contract with Wison Heavy Industry to establish this facility as part of a broader strategy to bolster LNG production and exports.

Earlier this year, Congo marked a milestone by exporting its first LNG shipment to Italy, underscoring its growing prominence in the global energy market. Eni emphasized its strategic vision in recognizing and utilizing Congo's gas potential for domestic energy needs and international exports.

The Congo LNG project underscores Eni’s commitment to leveraging Africa’s energy resources to address global energy demands. The combined capabilities of the Nguya and Tango FLNG facilities will bolster Congo’s energy export potential and enhance its domestic energy infrastructure, aligning with Eni’s dual focus on export growth and local development.

As the Nguya FLNG prepares for its deployment, Eni continues to solidify its leadership in floating LNG solutions, reinforcing its role in shaping the future of global energy markets.

