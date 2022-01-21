Markets

Engie's Unit Storengy, Schneider Electric In Deal For Renewable Hydrogen Storage Solution

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Storengy, a unit of French natural gas and electricity supplier Engie SA (ENGQF.PK, ENGIY.PK), announced Friday a framework partnership agreement with French energy management firm Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) for an underground renewable hydrogen storage solution.

The companies said they are working together to achieve the zero-carbon transition.

The partnership is initiated by a first project named HyPSTER at the Etrez storage site in the department of Ain. The solution will be powered by local renewable energy, such as photovoltaic, hydraulic, to produce renewable hydrogen. The project aims to install a demonstrator for underground hydrogen storage in a salt cavern.

It will also be a mean to validate the technical and economic reproducibility of the process at other sites in Europe.

By signing the partnership, Storengy and Schneider Electric pool their fields of expertise at the service of the decarbonisation of businesses.

To support the zero-carbon solution, Schneider Electric will provide its expertise in the fields of automation solutions, process instrumentation, gas analysis and energy distribution solutions to Storengy.

Both companies will design a Power Systems and Process Automation solution for underground hydrogen storage. Schneider Electric shall design packages which will be reproducible to other facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular