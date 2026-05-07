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ENGIE Q1 EBIT Excl. Nuclear Down 6.6% Organically; Confirms 2026 Guidance

May 07, 2026 — 02:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ENGIE (ENGI.PA) reported first quarter EBITDA of 4.7 billion euros, down 13.6% on a gross basis and down 12.3% on an organic basis. EBITDA ex. Nuclear was 4.6 billion euros, was down 6.0% on a gross basis and down 4.4% on an organic basis. EBIT ex. Nuclear was at 3.4 billion euros, down 8.4% on a gross basis and down 6.6% organically.

First quarter revenue was 20.6 billion euros, down 11.6% on a gross basis and down 9.5% on an organic basis. Revenue ex. Nuclear was 20.32 billion euros compared to 23.23 billion euros.

The company said its 2026 guidance is confirmed. Net Recurring Income Group share is expected in a range between 4.6-5.2 billion euros, with EBIT excluding nuclear in an indicative range of 8.7-9.7 billion euros.

At last close, ENGIE shares are trading at 27.57 euros, down 0.58%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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