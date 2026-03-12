Enghouse Systems Profit Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) released a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$17.50 million, or C$0.32 per share. This compares with C$21.90 million, or C$0.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to C$120.10 million from C$124.00 million last year.

Enghouse Systems earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$17.50 Mln. vs. C$21.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.32 vs. C$0.40 last year. -Revenue: C$120.10 Mln vs. C$124.00 Mln last year.

