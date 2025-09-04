Enghouse Systems Bottom Line Drops In Q3, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enghouse Systems (ESL.TO) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$17.17 million, or C$0.31 per share. This compares with C$20.58 million, or C$0.37 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to C$125.58 million from C$130.50 million last year.

Enghouse Systems earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$17.17 Mln. vs. C$20.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.31 vs. C$0.37 last year. -Revenue: C$125.58 Mln vs. C$130.50 Mln last year.

