enGene initiated with an Outperform at JMP Securities

November 18, 2024 — 04:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan initiated coverage of enGene (ENGN) with an Outperform rating and $18 price target enGene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel mucosal targeted gene therapies utilizing a proprietary Dually Derivatized Oligochitosan platform, which enables localized delivery of multiple gene cargos directly to mucosal tissues and other organs, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects an expansion of therapeutics utilization in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer ahead of cystectomy and an increase in demand for intravesically-instilled therapies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

