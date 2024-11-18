enGene initiated with an Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan initiated coverage of enGene (ENGN) with an Outperform rating and $18 price target enGene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel mucosal targeted gene therapies utilizing a proprietary Dually Derivatized Oligochitosan platform, which enables localized delivery of multiple gene cargos directly to mucosal tissues and other organs, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects an expansion of therapeutics utilization in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer ahead of cystectomy and an increase in demand for intravesically-instilled therapies.

