EnGene Holdings Names Cooper CEO, Pruthi CMO

(RTTNews) - enGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN) announced on Wednesday the appointment of Ron Cooper as chief executive officer and member of the Board, effective July 22, 2024.

Cooper will succeed Jason Hanson, who will continue to support the company as a strategic advisor.

Cooper previously had served as president and CEO at Albireo Pharma, which was acquired by Ipsen in 2023.

Additionally, the company announced the promotion of Raj Pruthi to chief medical officer, taking over from Richard Bryce. Pruthi joined enGene in April 2024 and brings over 25 years of experience in patient care and the advancement of new therapeutics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.