EnGene Holdings Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - enGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$28.99 million, or -$0.57 per share. This compares with -$14.15 million, or -$0.32 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

enGene Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$28.99 Mln. vs. -$14.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.57 vs. -$0.32 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.