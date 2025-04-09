Engaging In Options Activity, Martin S Harrell Exercises Options Valued At $141K In Beacon Roofing Supply

Martin S Harrell, President at Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), reported a large exercise of company stock options on April 8, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Harrell, President at Beacon Roofing Supply, exercising stock options for 2,867 shares of BECN. The total transaction was valued at $141,799.

The Wednesday morning market activity shows Beacon Roofing Supply shares up by 0.04%, trading at $121.65. This implies a total value of $141,799 for Harrell's 2,867 shares.

Get to Know Beacon Roofing Supply Better

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. manufactures and sells roofing and building materials throughout the United States and Canada. Its key customers include contractors, home builders, lumberyards, retailers, wholesale distributors, and building materials suppliers. The company's product portfolio includes residential and non-residential roofing materials, siding, windows, and waterproofing systems. The majority of revenue is generated from residential and non-residential roofing products, and the vast majority of Beacon's revenue comes from the United States.

Breaking Down Beacon Roofing Supply's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Beacon Roofing Supply's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.53% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 25.69% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Beacon Roofing Supply's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 1.35.

Debt Management: Beacon Roofing Supply's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.74, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 21.42 , Beacon Roofing Supply's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.79 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Beacon Roofing Supply's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 12.61, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

