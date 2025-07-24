Engaging In Options Activity, Joshua Cooper Ramo Exercises Options Valued At $341K In FedEx

On July 23, it was revealed in an SEC filing that Joshua Cooper Ramo, Director at FedEx (NYSE:FDX) executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday revealed that Ramo, Director at FedEx in the Industrials sector, exercised stock options for 3,610 shares of FDX stock. The exercise price of the options was $142.11 per share.

Currently, FedEx shares are trading down 0.55%, priced at $236.6 during Thursday's morning. This values Ramo's 3,610 shares at $341,108.

Delving into FedEx's Background

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In fiscal 2025, the firm's Federal Express segment—which houses the core package delivery operations—made up 86% of total revenue, with 10% coming from FedEx Freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Breaking Down FedEx's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: FedEx's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 23.89% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 6.92437, FedEx showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: FedEx's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.33. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 14.15 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for FedEx's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.66 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): FedEx's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 8.39, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of FedEx's Insider Trades.

Latest Ratings for FDX

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Truist Securities Reiterates Buy Buy Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

