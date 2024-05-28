ENGAGE XR Sets AGM Date, Reports Financials

VR Education Holdings (GB:EXR) has released an update.

ENGAGE XR Holdings Plc, a trailblazer in spatial computing and metaverse technologies, has announced the scheduling of its Annual General Meeting for June 27, 2024, and the dispatch of its Annual Report and Accounts to shareholders. The documents are also accessible on the company’s website. ENGAGE XR is making strides in virtual communication solutions with its corporate metaverse, ENGAGE Link, and its proprietary software platform, ENGAGE, for creating and sharing VR content.

