Enersys (ENS) Unveils DPX Distributed Power Transport System

At the Mobile World Congress Las Vegas 2023, EnerSys ENS introduced its DPX Distributed Power Transport System, featuring the new EnShield technology, which applies the Fault Managed Power standard to simplify and streamline power connections for outdoor small cells.



Traditionally, providing power to each 5G small cell requires permits and coordination with the electrical utility, which often causes delays and results in increased costs in 5G small cell deployment. The DPS power system uses a single grid tap to power up to 10 small cell nodes, thereby boosting 5G deployment and generating revenues for 5G operators.



The EnerSys Power Transport System provides power to 5G small cells, which is situated about a mile away. It can energize up to 10 nodes using higher power small cell radios, or up to 40 nodes using low power radios and supplies more power than the traditional remote power systems while ensuring technician safety.



The DPX Distributed Power Transport System, which is currently in trail mode, will be commercially available to customers in 2024.

Price Performance

Shares of ENS have gained 54.5% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s 26.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Enersys currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Caterpillar Inc. CAT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CAT’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 18.5%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings have increased 10.4% for 2023. The stock has gained 65.9% in the past year.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. IR’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 14.9%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings have increased 3% for 2023. The stock has gained 46.3% in the past year.



Eaton Corporation plc ETN presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of approximately 3%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Eaton’s earnings have increased 3.9% for 2023. The stock has soared 60.8% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.