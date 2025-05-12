Enersys (ENS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Enersys (Symbol: ENS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.34, changing hands as high as $98.94 per share. Enersys shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENS's low point in its 52 week range is $76.57 per share, with $112.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.38.

