EnerSys Enhances Data Center Backup Power Management Technology

EnerSys ENS has recently added advanced embedded technology to its DataSafe Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) batteries. This new feature enhances backup power management for data centers and allows real-time battery monitoring, improving performance and reliability for data centers. It helps ensure a steady power supply, which is critical for these operations.



The demand for data center power is rising from industries like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrencies. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the demand to double by 2026, reaching 1,000 terawatt-hours (TWh). This increasing need for power puts pressure on data centers to improve backup power systems to stay operational.



ENS' advanced solution helps by adding monitoring technology to lead-acid batteries to track important factors, including voltage and temperature. The monitoring technology allows operators to maintain batteries carefully, reducing the chances of downtime. It also integrates with EnerSys’ EnVision Connect system for better insights and control. This technology reduces maintenance costs for the users and ensures continuous operation in high-demand environments.

ENS’ Zacks Rank and Price Performance

EnerSys is poised to benefit from its solid product offerings, a firm focus on product innovation (including lithium, Touch-Safe, CPUC and DC fast charge) and strengthening demand. The company strengthened its position as a leading provider of NexSys TPPL products in the past few years. EnerSys also launched an innovative product line named New Ventures, which offers energy storage and management systems for several applications, including utility backup power and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles.



ENS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). In the past year, the stock has gained 5.7% against the industry’s 16.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

