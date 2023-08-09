Enerplus Corporation Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Enerplus Corporation (ERF.TO) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $74.23 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $244.41 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Enerplus Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $84.4 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 38.3% to $357.90 million from $580.46 million last year.

Enerplus Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $74.23 Mln. vs. $244.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.34 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.42 -Revenue (Q2): $357.90 Mln vs. $580.46 Mln last year.

