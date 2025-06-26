Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Reports 5.5% Increase in Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Net Sales

Enerpac Tool Group reported a 5.5% increase in Q3 net sales, achieving $159 million, with adjusted net earnings of $27.7 million.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. reported its fiscal third-quarter results for 2025, highlighting a 5.5% increase in net sales to $159 million, with a 2.0% organic sales growth. The operating profit margin was 20.0%, while the adjusted operating profit margin was 24.1%. Net earnings reached $22 million, equivalent to $0.41 per diluted share, with adjusted net earnings at $27.7 million or $0.51 per diluted share. The company returned approximately $14 million to shareholders through share repurchases. Despite economic uncertainties, Enerpac's President & CEO expressed confidence in the company's resilience owing to its brand strength, product offerings, and channel network. The company maintained its sales guidance for 2025, anticipating total sales of $610 to $625 million. Additionally, Enerpac has relocated its headquarters to downtown Milwaukee, enhancing its collaborative environment and innovation capabilities.

Net sales increased by 5.5% year-over-year, demonstrating growth despite economic challenges.

Adjusted net earnings rose to $27.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, up from $25.6 million, indicating improved profitability.

Generated $56 million in cash from operating activities for the first nine months, a significant increase from $37 million in the prior year.

Successfully returned approximately $14 million to shareholders through share repurchases, reflecting strong capital management and shareholder value focus.

Gross profit margin declined 140 basis points year-over-year to 50.4%, indicating pressure on profitability.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by $3.3 million year-over-year, primarily driven by restructuring charges totaling $5.9 million, suggesting significant operational costs.

Full-year guidance maintained with expectations of delivering towards the lower half of the range due to current macroeconomic conditions, reflecting caution in future performance.

What were Enerpac's third quarter net sales for fiscal 2025?

Enerpac reported net sales of $158.7 million, a 5.5% increase compared to the prior year.

How much did Enerpac return to shareholders in Q3 2025?

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Enerpac returned approximately $14 million to shareholders through share repurchases.

What was the adjusted net earnings per share for Q3 2025?

The adjusted net earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $0.51.

How did the adjusted EBITDA margin perform in Q3 2025?

The adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 2025 was 25.9%, a decline of 50 basis points year-over-year.

What are Enerpac's sales growth expectations for fiscal 2025?

Enerpac expects fiscal 2025 net sales growth of 3% to 6%, with organic sales growth of approximately 0% to 2%.

Net sales were $159 million, a 5.5% increase compared to the prior year, with a 2.0% increase in organic sales.



Net sales were $159 million, a 5.5% increase compared to the prior year, with a 2.0% increase in organic sales.



Operating profit margin was 20.0% and adjusted operating profit margin was 24.1%.



Net earnings were $22.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $27.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA was $41.0 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.9%.



MILWAUKEE, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the “Company” or “Enerpac”) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2025.





“Enerpac’s results in the third quarter continued to reflect our ability to outperform the soft industrial sector with organic revenue growth of 2% and total revenue growth of 6%,” said Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group’s President & CEO. “While we are cognizant of continuing economic uncertainty and geopolitical risk, we believe Enerpac is well suited to navigate the current environment given our brand strength, breadth and depth of product offering, extensive channel partner network, strong balance sheet, continuous improvement process (PEP), implementation of Enerpac Commercial Excellence (ECX), and customer-focused innovation.”













Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations













(US$ in millions, except per share)













Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended













May 31,





2025









May 31,





2024









May 31,





2025









May 31,





2024









Net Sales





$158.7









$150.4









$449.4









$430.8









Net Earnings





22.0









22.6









64.7









58.8









Diluted EPS





0.41









0.41









1.18









1.07









Adjusted Diluted EPS





0.51









0.47









1.29









1.22









Adjusted EBITDA





41.0









39.7









109.1









108.9















































Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Consolidated Results Comparisons







“Given the continued economic uncertainty and challenging industrial backdrop, we took restructuring actions during the quarter to further align our cost base,” said Darren Kozik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We also implemented price increases and surcharges in an effort to mitigate the impact of direct material cost increases.”





Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $158.7 million compared to $150.4 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 5.5%. On an organic basis, sales increased 2.0% year-over-year, driven by IT&S organic growth of 1.5% and 18.7% growth at Cortland Biomedical.





Net sales for the Industrial Tools & Services segment (IT&S) increased 5.1%, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of DTA. On an organic basis, IT&S product and service revenue increased 1.0% and 3.4%, respectively.





Gross profit margin declined 140 basis points year-over-year to 50.4% due to continued pressure on service margins from the project mix and the inclusion of DTA. However, service business margins improved sequentially following actions taken earlier this year.





Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $47.0 million increased $3.3 million year-over-year. The increase in SG&A expense was driven primarily by restructuring charges totaling $5.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted SG&A expense, excluding restructuring and M&A charges, was $40.4 million, down from $40.6 million in the year-ago period.





Third quarter fiscal 2025 net earnings and diluted EPS were $22.0 million and $0.41 respectively, compared to $22.6 million and $0.41, respectively, in the year-ago period.





Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $41.0 million compared to $39.7 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 50 basis points year-over-year to 25.9% due to the gross margin changes discussed above, partially offset by the improvement in adjusted SG&A and higher contribution from Cortland Biomedical.









Through the first nine months of fiscal 2025 the Company has generated $56.0 million in cash from operating activities as compared to $37.0 million in the year-ago period, an increase of approximately $19 million. Capital expenditures through the first nine months of fiscal 2025 were $16.4 million as compared to $5.0 million in the year-ago period.













Balance Sheet and Leverage













(US$ in millions)





May 31, 2025









February 28, 2025









May 31, 2024









Cash Balance





$140.5









$119.5









$132.4









Debt Balance





$190.9









$192.1









$195.7









Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA



2







0.4x









0.5x









0.5x





































Net debt on May 31, 2025, was $50.4 million, resulting in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.4x. The company repurchased approximately 330,000 shares of its common stock in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 for a total of $14.0 million under its share repurchase program announced in March 2022.







Outlook







“Based on year-to-date results, the Company is maintaining its full-year guidance, with the expectation of delivering towards the lower half of the range in light of current macroeconomic conditions," added Kozik. The Company’s fiscal 2025 guidance includes net sales of $610 million to $625 million in fiscal 2025, representing growth of 3% to 6%. The forecast anticipates organic sales growth of approximately 0% to 2%, with expected adjusted EBITDA in the range of $150 million to $160 million, and free cash flow between $85 million to $95 million.







Relocation to Downtown Milwaukee







“During the third quarter, we completed the relocation to Enerpac’s new headquarters in downtown Milwaukee,” concluded Sternlieb. “We are already enjoying the benefits of our new space, including creating a more vibrant, collaborative environment. Our R&D organization is also seeing the impact of the investment in our new and expanded Innovation Lab, which is enabling faster prototyping and a more rapid product development process.”







Conference Call Information







An investor conference call is scheduled for 7:30 am CT on June 27, 2025. Webcast information and conference call materials, including an earnings presentation, are available on the Enerpac Tool Group company website (



www.enerpactoolgroup.com



).









1







Organic sales represent net sales excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, acquisitions, and divestitures. A reconciliation of organic sales to comparable net sales is presented in the tables accompanying





this





release.











2







Calculated





in accordance with the terms of the Company’s September 2022 Senior Credit Facility.









Safe Harbor Statement







Certain of the above comments represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition to statements with respect to guidance, the terms “outlook,” “guidance,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “objective,” “plan,” “project” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with such statements, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic uncertainty, the impact of geopolitical activity, including the armed conflicts in the Middle East, including the impact on shipping in the area and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and international sanctions imposed in response thereto, market conditions in the industrial, oil & gas, energy, power generation, infrastructure, commercial construction, truck and automotive industries, supply chain risks, including disruptions in deliveries from suppliers due to political tensions and armed conflicts; impacts from the imposition, or threat of imposition, of tariffs, the ability of the Company to achieve its plans or objectives related to its growth strategy, market acceptance of existing and new products, market acceptance of price increases, successful integration of acquisitions, the impact of dispositions and restructurings, the ability of the Company to continue to achieve its plans or objectives related to the PEP program, operating margin risk due to competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, risks related to reliance on independent agents and distributors for the distribution and service of products, material, labor, or overhead cost increases, tax law changes, foreign currency risk, interest rate risk, commodity risk, tariffs, litigation matters, cybersecurity risk, impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets, the Company’s ability to access capital markets and other risks and uncertainties that may be referred to or noted in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024 and its Form 10-Q for the period ended February 28, 2025. Enerpac Tool Group disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.







Non-GAAP Financial Information







This press release contains financial measures that are not measures presented in conformity with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include organic sales, EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted operating profit from continuing operations, segment adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted corporate expense, adjusted SG&A expense, free cash flow and net debt. This press release includes reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, included in the tables attached to this press release or in footnotes to the tables included in this press release. Management believes the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate Enerpac Tool Group’s operating performance and financial position with respect to the periods presented and, when read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate ongoing operations and provide investors with metrics they can use to evaluate aspects of the Company’s performance from period to period. In addition, these are some of the financial metrics management uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of the Company’s business. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company’s reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.







About Enerpac Tool Group







Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology, and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers and end markets for mission-critical applications in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at



www.enerpactoolgroup.com



.





(tables follow)











Enerpac Tool Group Corp.













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands)





































(Unaudited)

























May 31,













August 31,





















2025





















2024

















Assets























Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





140,506













$





167,094













Accounts receivable, net









113,219

















104,335













Inventories, net









87,377

















72,887













Other current assets









41,479

















27,942













Total current assets









382,581

















372,258

































Property, plant and equipment, net









52,913

















40,285













Goodwill









287,630

















269,597













Other intangible assets, net









48,241

















36,058













Other long-term assets









56,739

















59,130

































Total assets





$





828,104













$





777,328



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Current liabilities





















Current maturities of long-term debt





$





6,250













$





5,000













Trade accounts payable









45,702

















43,368













Accrued compensation and benefits









27,627

















25,856













Income taxes payable









3,437

















5,321













Other current liabilities









49,004

















49,848













Total current liabilities









132,020

















129,393

































Long-term debt, net









184,627

















189,503













Deferred income taxes









7,975

















3,696













Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities









8,501

















10,073













Other long-term liabilities









56,756

















52,684













Total liabilities









389,879

















385,349

































Shareholders' equity





















Capital stock









10,792

















10,847













Additional paid-in capital









239,739

















235,660













Retained earnings









298,078

















261,870













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(110,384





)













(116,398





)









Stock held in trust









(3,576





)













(3,777





)









Deferred compensation liability









3,576

















3,777













Total shareholders' equity









438,225

















391,979

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





828,104













$





777,328















































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

















(In thousands)





























































Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





















May 31,













May 31,













May 31,













May 31,





















2025













2024













2025













2024















Net sales





$





158,661









$





150,389









$





449,385









$





430,796













Cost of products sold









78,758













72,506













221,400













207,188













Gross profit









79,903













77,883













227,985













223,608





















































Selling, general and administrative expenses









41,125













42,101













124,865













125,041













Amortization of intangible assets









1,235













824













3,625













2,480













Restructuring charges









5,862













1,595













5,862













4,393













Impairment & divestiture charges









-













-













-













147













Operating profit









31,681













33,363













93,633













91,547





















































Financing costs, net









2,395













3,385













7,535













10,793













Other expense, net









947













544













2,184













2,079













Earnings before income tax expense









28,339













29,434













83,914













78,675





















































Income tax expense









6,295













6,813













19,246













19,877













Net earnings from continuing operations









22,044













22,621













64,668













58,798













Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes









-













3,157













-













2,535













Net earnings





$





22,044









$





25,778









$





64,668









$





61,333























































Earnings per share from continuing operations











































Basic





$





0.41









$





0.42









$





1.19









$





1.08













Diluted









0.41













0.41













1.18













1.07























































Loss per share from discontinued operations











































Basic





$





-









$





0.06









$





-









$





0.05













Diluted









-













0.06













-













0.05























































Earnings per share











































Basic





$





0.41









$





0.47









$





1.19









$





1.13













Diluted









0.41













0.47













1.18













1.12























































Weighted average common shares outstanding











































Basic









54,051













54,292













54,230













54,344













Diluted









54,417













54,826













54,679













54,840





















































*The total of earnings per share from continuing operations and earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations may not equal earnings per share due to rounding.



















































































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(In thousands)













(Unaudited)





































Nine Months Ended

















May 31,













May 31,





















2025





















2024

















Operating Activities























Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations









56,030

















39,544













Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations









-

















(2,586





)









Cash provided by operating activities





$





56,030













$





36,958



































Investing Activities























Capital expenditures









(16,360





)













(4,970





)









Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired









(26,744





)













-













Working capital adjustment from the sale of business assets









-

















(1,133





)









Purchase of business assets









-

















(1,402





)









Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations





$





(43,104





)









$





(7,505





)









Cash used in investing activities





$





(43,104





)









$





(7,505





)































Financing Activities























Borrowings on revolving credit facility









14,421

















48,000













Principal repayments on revolving credit facility









(14,421





)













(64,000





)









Principal repayments on term loan









(3,750





)













(2,500





)









Purchase of treasury shares









(28,594





)













(32,691





)









Stock options, taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards & other









(5,460





)













1,965













Payment of cash dividend









(2,167





)













(2,178





)









Cash used in financing activities - continuing operations





$





(39,971





)









$





(51,404





)









Cash used in financing activities





$





(39,971





)









$





(51,404





)





























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash









457

















(102





)





























Net decrease from cash and cash equivalents





$





(26,588





)









$





(22,053





)









Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period









167,094

















154,415













Cash and cash equivalents - end of period





$





140,506













$





132,362















































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

























































Supplemental Unaudited Data

























































Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures for Continuing Operations









































(In thousands)





























































Fiscal 2024













Fiscal 2025

















Q1









Q2









Q3









Q4









TOTAL













Q1









Q2









Q3









Q4









TOTAL













Net Sales























































Industrial Tools & Services Segment





$





137,035









$





134,822









$





145,936









$





153,360











$









571,153















$





140,134









$





140,716









$





153,374









$





-







$









434,224















Other









4,935













3,615













4,453













5,354















18,357



















5,062













4,812













5,287













-











15,161

















Enerpac Tool Group









$









141,970













$









138,437













$









150,389













$









158,714













$









589,510

















$









145,196













$









145,528













$









158,661













$









-









$









449,385





































































% Net Sales Growth (Decline) Year over Year



















































Industrial Tools & Services Segment









7.6





%









3.0





%









1.3





%









0.3





%











2.9









%















2.3





%









4.4





%









5.1





%









-











3.9









%











Other









-59.2





%









-67.3





%









-63.3





%









-31.0





%











-57.3









%















2.6





%









33.1





%









18.7





%









-











16.6









%













Enerpac Tool Group













1.9









%













-2.5









%













-3.8









%













-1.2









%













-1.5









%

















2.3









%













5.1









%













5.5









%













-













4.3









%

































































Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses















































Selling, general and administrative expenses





$





42,216









$





40,723









$





42,101









$





43,524











$









168,565















$





42,318









$





41,423









$





41,125









$





-







$









124,865















M&A charges









-













-













-













(121





)











(121









)















(152





)









(258





)









(714





)









-











(1,123









)











ASCEND transformation program charges









(1,093





)









(1,370





)









(1,457





)









(2,109





)











(6,029









)















-













-













-













-











-

















Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses









$









41,123













$









39,353













$









40,644













$









41,294













$









162,415

















$









42,166













$









41,165













$









40,411













$









-









$









123,742





































































Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses %

















































Enerpac Tool Group











29.0





%









28.4





%









27.0





%









26.0





%











27.6









%















29.0





%









28.3





%









25.5





%









-











27.5









%

































































Adjusted Operating profit























































Operating profit





$





28,662









$





29,521









$





33,363









$





30,040











$









121,587















$





31,132









$





30,820









$





31,681









$





-







$









93,633















Impairment & divestiture charges









147













-













-













-















147



















-













-













-













-











-















Restructuring charges (1)









2,401













398













1,595













3,450















7,843



















-













-













5,862













-











5,862















M&A charges









-













-













-













121















121



















152













261













714













-











1,127















ASCEND transformation program charges









1,229













1,607













2,042













2,168















7,047



















-













-













-













-











-

















Adjusted Operating profit









$









32,439













$









31,526













$









37,000













$









35,779













$









136,745

















$









31,284













$









31,081













$









38,257













$









-









$









100,622





































































Adjusted Operating profit by Segment























































Industrial Tools & Services Segment





$





38,470









$





38,909









$





43,648









$





42,989











$









164,016















$





38,074









$





38,748









$





42,837









$





-







$









119,659















Other









2,118













(79





)









1,284













1,120















4,443



















1,319













1,301













2,083













-











4,703















Corporate / General









(8,149





)









(7,304





)









(7,932





)









(8,330





)











(31,714









)















(8,109





)









(8,968





)









(6,663





)









-











(23,740









)













Adjusted operating profit









$









32,439













$









31,526













$









37,000













$









35,779













$









136,745

















$









31,284













$









31,081













$









38,257













$









-









$









100,622





































































Adjusted Operating profit %























































Industrial Tools & Services Segment









28.1





%









28.9





%









29.9





%









28.0





%











28.7









%















27.2





%









27.5





%









27.9





%









-











27.6









%











Other









42.9





%









-2.2





%









28.8





%









20.9





%











24.2









%















26.1





%









27.0





%









39.4





%









-











31.0









%













Adjusted Operating Profit %













22.8









%













22.8









%













24.6









%













22.5









%













23.2









%

















21.5









%













21.4









%













24.1









%













-













22.4









%

































































EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2)























































Net earnings from continuing operations





$





18,305









$





17,871









$





22,621









$





23,409











$









82,207















$





21,723









$





20,901









$





22,044









$





-







$









64,668















Financing costs, net









3,697













3,711













3,385













2,731















13,524



















2,770













2,371













2,395













-











7,535















Income tax expense









5,669













7,396













6,813













3,435















23,312



















6,152













6,798













6,295













-











19,246















Depreciation & amortization









3,426













3,328













3,216













3,304















13,275



















3,514













3,471













3,721













-











10,706

















EBITDA









$









31,097













$









32,306













$









36,035













$









32,879













$









132,318

















$









34,159













$









33,541













$









34,455













$









-









$









102,155





































































Adjusted EBITDA























































EBITDA





$





31,097









$





32,306









$





36,035









$





32,879











$









132,318















$





34,159









$





33,541









$





34,455









$





-







$









102,155















Impairment & divestiture charges









147













-













-













-















147



















-













-













-













-











-















Restructuring charges (1)









2,401













398













1,595













3,450















7,843



















-













-













5,862













-











5,862















M&A charges









-













-













-













121















121



















152













261













714













-











1,127















ASCEND transformation program charges









1,229













1,607













2,042













2,168















7,047



















-













-













-













-











-

















Adjusted EBITDA









$









34,874













$









34,311













$









39,672













$









38,618













$









147,476

















$









34,311













$









33,802













$









41,031













$









-









$









109,144





































































Adjusted EBITDA by Segment























































Industrial Tools & Services Segment





$





40,880









$





41,443









$





45,706









$





45,629











$









173,659















$





40,807









$





41,313









$





45,317









$





-







$









127,437















Other









2,324













141













1,497













1,367















5,330



















1,546













1,525













2,309













-











5,380















Corporate / General









(8,330





)









(7,273





)









(7,531





)









(8,378





)











(31,513









)















(8,042





)









(9,036





)









(6,595





)









-











(23,673









)













Adjusted EBITDA









$









34,874













$









34,311













$









39,672













$









38,618













$









147,476

















$









34,311













$









33,802













$









41,031













$









-









$









109,144





































































Adjusted EBITDA %























































Industrial Tools & Services Segment









29.8





%









30.7





%









31.3





%









29.8





%











30.4









%















29.1





%









29.4





%









29.5





%









-











29.3









%











Other









47.1





%









3.9





%









33.6





%









25.5





%











29.0









%















30.5





%









31.7





%









43.7





%









-











35.5









%













Adjusted EBITDA %













24.6









%













24.8









%













26.4









%













24.3









%













25.0









%

















23.6









%













23.2









%













25.9









%













-













24.3









%

































































Notes



:





















































(1) Approximately $0.4 million of the Q4 fiscal 2024 restructuring charges were recorded in cost of products sold.









(2) EBITDA represents net earnings from continuing operations before financing costs, net, income tax expense, and depreciation & amortization. Neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA are calculated based upon generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The amounts included in the EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings, operating profit or operating cash flows. The Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it regularly reviews these performance measures. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by many of our investors and lenders, and are presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.























Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

















































Supplemental Unaudited Data

















































Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)









































(In thousands)





















































Fiscal 2024













Fiscal 2025

















Q1









Q2









Q3









YTD













Q1









Q2









Q3









YTD













Net Sales















































Industrial Tools & Services Segment





$





137,035





$





134,822









$





145,936











$









417,793















$





140,134









$





140,716









$





153,374











$









434,224















Other









4,935









3,615













4,453















13,003



















5,062













4,812













5,287















15,161

















Enerpac Tool Group









$









141,970









$









138,437













$









150,389













$









430,796

















$









145,196













$









145,528













$









158,661













$









449,385





























































Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales















































Industrial Tools & Services Segment





$





1,229





$





(2,863





)





$





744











$









(890









)











$





-









$





-









$





-











$









-















Other









-









-













-















-



















-













-













-















-

















Enerpac Tool Group









$









1,229









$









(2,863









)









$









744













$









(890









)













$









-













$









-













$









-













$









-





























































Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales







































Industrial Tools & Services Segment









-









-













-















-



















(3,184





)









(3,185





)









(4,504





)











(10,873









)











Other









-









-













-















-



















-













-













-















-

















Enerpac Tool Group









$









-









$









-













$









-













$









-

















$









(3,184









)









$









(3,185









)









$









(4,504









)









$









(10,873









)

























































Organic Sales by Segment (3)















































Industrial Tools & Services Segment





$





138,264





$





131,959









$





146,680











$









416,903















$





136,950









$





137,531









$





148,870











$









423,351















Other









4,935









3,615













4,453















13,003



















5,062













4,812













5,287















15,161

















Enerpac Tool Group









$









143,199









$









135,574













$









151,133













$









429,906

















$









142,012













$









142,343













$









154,157













$









438,512





























































Organic Sales Growth (Decline) %















































Industrial Tools & Services Segment





























-1.0





%









4.2





%









1.5





%











1.5









%











Other





























2.6





%









33.1





%









18.7





%











16.6









%













Enerpac Tool Group

































-0.8









%













5.0









%













2.0









%













2.0









%

















































































































































Net Sales by Product Line















































Product





$





109,856





$





111,557









$





122,195











$









343,609















$





111,149









$





118,692









$





129,595











$









359,436















Service









32,114









26,880













28,194















87,187



















34,047













26,836













29,066















89,949

















Enerpac Tool Group









$









141,970









$









138,437













$









150,389













$









430,796

















$









145,196













$









145,528













$









158,661













$









449,385





























































Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales















































Product





$





1,116





$





(1,943





)





$





825











$









(2









)











$





-









$





-









$





-











$









-















Service









113









(920





)









(81





)











(888









)















-













-













-















-

















Enerpac Tool Group









$









1,229









$









(2,863









)









$









744













$









(890









)













$









-













$









-













$









-













$









-





























































Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales







































Product









-









-













-















-



















(3,184





)









(3,185





)









(4,504





)











(10,873









)











Service









-









-













-















-



















-













-













-















-

















Enerpac Tool Group









$









-









$









-













$









-













$









-

















$









(3,184









)









$









(3,185









)









$









(4,504









)









$









(10,873









)

























































Organic Sales by Product Line (3)















































Product





$





110,972





$





109,614









$





123,020











$









343,607















$





107,965









$





115,507









$





125,091











$









348,563















Service









32,227









25,960













28,113















86,299



















34,047













26,836













29,066















89,949

















Enerpac Tool Group









$









143,199









$









135,574













$









151,133













$









429,906

















$









142,012













$









142,343













$









154,157













$









438,512





























































Organic Sales Growth (Decline) %















































Product





























-2.7





%









5.4





%









1.7





%











1.4









%











Service





























5.6





%









3.4





%









3.4





%











4.2









%













Enerpac Tool Group

































-0.8









%













5.0









%













2.0









%













2.0









%























































(3) Organic Sales is defined as sales excluding the impact to foreign currency changes and the impact from recent acquisitions and divestitures to net sales.























Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

























































Supplemental Unaudited Data

























































Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)













































(In thousands, except for per share amounts)

























































Fiscal 2024













Fiscal 2025

















Q1









Q2









Q3









Q4









TOTAL













Q1









Q2









Q3









Q4









TOTAL













Adjusted Earnings (4)























































Net Earnings





$





17,738









$





17,817









$





25,778









$





24,416











$









85,749















$





21,723









$





20,901





$





22,044









$





-







$









64,668















(Loss) earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax









(567





)









(54





)









3,157













1,007















3,542



















-













-









-













-











-















Net Earnings from Continuing Operations





$





18,305









$





17,871









$





22,621









$





23,409











$









82,207















$





21,723









$





20,901





$





22,044









$





-







$









64,668















Impairment & divestiture charges









147













-













-













-















147



















-













-









-













-











-















Restructuring charges (1)









2,401













398













1,595













3,450















7,843



















-













-









5,862













-











5,862















M&A charges









-













-













-













121















121



















152













261









714













-











1,127















ASCEND transformation program charges









1,229













1,607













2,042













2,168















7,047



















-













-









-













-











-















Net tax effect of reconciling items above









(411





)









(185





)









(666





)









(1,683





)











(2,945









)















(4





)









1









(910





)









-











(913









)











Other income tax expense









-













137













-













-















137



















-













-









-













-











-

















Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations









$









21,671













$









19,828













$









25,592













$









27,465













$









94,557

















$









21,871













$









21,163









$









27,710













$









-









$









70,744





































































Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share (4)























































Net Earnings





$





0.32









$





0.33









$





0.47









$





0.44











$









1.56















$





0.40









$





0.38





$





0.41









$





-







$









1.18















(Loss) earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax









(0.01





)









(0.00





)









0.06













0.02















0.06



















-













-









-













-











-















Net Earnings from Continuing Operations





$





0.33









$





0.33









$





0.41









$





0.43











$









1.50















$





0.40









$





0.38





$





0.41









$





-







$









1.18















Impairment & divestiture charges, net of tax effect









0.00













-













-













-















0.00



















-













-









-













-











-















Restructuring charges (1), net of tax effect









0.04













0.00













0.02













0.04















0.11



















-













-









0.09













-











0.09















M&A charges, net of tax effect









-













-













-













0.00















0.00



















0.00













0.00









0.01













-











0.02















ASCEND transformation program charges, net of tax effect









0.02













0.03













0.03













0.03















0.11



















-













-









-













-











-















Other income tax expense









-













0.00













-













-















0.00



















-













-









-













-











-

















Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share from Continuing Operations









$









0.39













$









0.36













$









0.47













$









0.50













$









1.72

















$









0.40













$









0.39









$









0.51













$









-









$









1.29





































































Notes continued:











(4) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share represent net earnings and diluted earnings per share per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings net of charges or credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes. These measures are not calculated based upon GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or diluted earnings per share or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this presentation is important to investors for understanding the operating results of the current portfolio of Enerpac Tool Group companies.































































For all reconciliations of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures, the summation of the individual components may not equal the total due to rounding. With respect to the earnings per share reconciliations the impact of share dilution on the calculation of the net earnings or loss per share and discontinued operations per share may result in the summation of these components not equaling the total earnings per share from continuing operations.

























Enerpac Tool Group Corp.





















Supplemental Unaudited Data





















Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP Guidance





















(In millions)

























Fiscal 2025

















Low









High













Reconciliation of Continuing Operations GAAP Operating Profit

















To Adjusted EBITDA (5)



















GAAP Operating profit





$





135









$





147













Other expense, net









(1





)









(1





)









Depreciation & amortization









16













14













Adjusted EBITDA





$





150









$





160































Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow From Operations to Free Cash Flow















Cash provided by operating activities





$





109









$





114













Capital expenditures









(24





)









(19





)









Free Cash Flow





$





85









$





95































Notes continued:



















(5) Management does not provide guidance on certain GAAP financial measures as we are unable to predict and estimate with certainty items such as potential impairments, refinancing costs, business divestiture gains/losses, discrete tax adjustments, or other items impacting GAAP financial metrics. As a result, we have included only those items about which we are aware and are reasonably likely to occur during the guidance period covered.









Contact:





Travis Williams





Senior Director, Investor Relations





+1.262.293.1912











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.