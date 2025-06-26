Stocks
EPAC

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Reports 5.5% Increase in Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Net Sales

June 26, 2025 — 04:41 pm EDT

Enerpac Tool Group reported a 5.5% increase in Q3 net sales, achieving $159 million, with adjusted net earnings of $27.7 million.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. reported its fiscal third-quarter results for 2025, highlighting a 5.5% increase in net sales to $159 million, with a 2.0% organic sales growth. The operating profit margin was 20.0%, while the adjusted operating profit margin was 24.1%. Net earnings reached $22 million, equivalent to $0.41 per diluted share, with adjusted net earnings at $27.7 million or $0.51 per diluted share. The company returned approximately $14 million to shareholders through share repurchases. Despite economic uncertainties, Enerpac's President & CEO expressed confidence in the company's resilience owing to its brand strength, product offerings, and channel network. The company maintained its sales guidance for 2025, anticipating total sales of $610 to $625 million. Additionally, Enerpac has relocated its headquarters to downtown Milwaukee, enhancing its collaborative environment and innovation capabilities.

Potential Positives

  • Net sales increased by 5.5% year-over-year, demonstrating growth despite economic challenges.
  • Adjusted net earnings rose to $27.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, up from $25.6 million, indicating improved profitability.
  • Generated $56 million in cash from operating activities for the first nine months, a significant increase from $37 million in the prior year.
  • Successfully returned approximately $14 million to shareholders through share repurchases, reflecting strong capital management and shareholder value focus.

Potential Negatives

  • Gross profit margin declined 140 basis points year-over-year to 50.4%, indicating pressure on profitability.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by $3.3 million year-over-year, primarily driven by restructuring charges totaling $5.9 million, suggesting significant operational costs.
  • Full-year guidance maintained with expectations of delivering towards the lower half of the range due to current macroeconomic conditions, reflecting caution in future performance.

FAQ

What were Enerpac's third quarter net sales for fiscal 2025?

Enerpac reported net sales of $158.7 million, a 5.5% increase compared to the prior year.

How much did Enerpac return to shareholders in Q3 2025?

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Enerpac returned approximately $14 million to shareholders through share repurchases.

What was the adjusted net earnings per share for Q3 2025?

The adjusted net earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $0.51.

How did the adjusted EBITDA margin perform in Q3 2025?

The adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 2025 was 25.9%, a decline of 50 basis points year-over-year.

What are Enerpac's sales growth expectations for fiscal 2025?

Enerpac expects fiscal 2025 net sales growth of 3% to 6%, with organic sales growth of approximately 0% to 2%.

$EPAC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EPAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$EPAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $EPAC stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release




Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Continuing Operations Highlights



*





  • Net sales were $159 million, a 5.5% increase compared to the prior year, with a 2.0% increase in organic sales.

    1



  • Operating profit margin was 20.0% and adjusted operating profit margin was 24.1%.


  • Net earnings were $22.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $27.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.


  • Adjusted EBITDA was $41.0 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.9%.


  • Returned approximately $14 million to shareholders through share repurchases.








*




This press release contains financial measures in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in addition to non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures are presented in the tables accompanying this release.



MILWAUKEE, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the “Company” or “Enerpac”) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2025.



“Enerpac’s results in the third quarter continued to reflect our ability to outperform the soft industrial sector with organic revenue growth of 2% and total revenue growth of 6%,” said Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group’s President & CEO. “While we are cognizant of continuing economic uncertainty and geopolitical risk, we believe Enerpac is well suited to navigate the current environment given our brand strength, breadth and depth of product offering, extensive channel partner network, strong balance sheet, continuous improvement process (PEP), implementation of Enerpac Commercial Excellence (ECX), and customer-focused innovation.”
























































































Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations

(US$ in millions, except per share)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


May 31,


2025

May 31,


2024

May 31,


2025

May 31,


2024

Net Sales
$158.7

$150.4

$449.4

$430.8

Net Earnings
22.0

22.6

64.7

58.8

Diluted EPS
0.41

0.41

1.18

1.07

Adjusted Diluted EPS
0.51

0.47

1.29

1.22

Adjusted EBITDA
41.0

39.7

109.1

108.9











Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Consolidated Results Comparisons



“Given the continued economic uncertainty and challenging industrial backdrop, we took restructuring actions during the quarter to further align our cost base,” said Darren Kozik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We also implemented price increases and surcharges in an effort to mitigate the impact of direct material cost increases.”



Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $158.7 million compared to $150.4 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 5.5%. On an organic basis, sales increased 2.0% year-over-year, driven by IT&S organic growth of 1.5% and 18.7% growth at Cortland Biomedical.



Net sales for the Industrial Tools & Services segment (IT&S) increased 5.1%, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of DTA. On an organic basis, IT&S product and service revenue increased 1.0% and 3.4%, respectively.



Gross profit margin declined 140 basis points year-over-year to 50.4% due to continued pressure on service margins from the project mix and the inclusion of DTA. However, service business margins improved sequentially following actions taken earlier this year.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $47.0 million increased $3.3 million year-over-year. The increase in SG&A expense was driven primarily by restructuring charges totaling $5.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted SG&A expense, excluding restructuring and M&A charges, was $40.4 million, down from $40.6 million in the year-ago period.



Third quarter fiscal 2025 net earnings and diluted EPS were $22.0 million and $0.41 respectively, compared to $22.6 million and $0.41, respectively, in the year-ago period.



Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $41.0 million compared to $39.7 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 50 basis points year-over-year to 25.9% due to the gross margin changes discussed above, partially offset by the improvement in adjusted SG&A and higher contribution from Cortland Biomedical.




Through the first nine months of fiscal 2025 the Company has generated $56.0 million in cash from operating activities as compared to $37.0 million in the year-ago period, an increase of approximately $19 million. Capital expenditures through the first nine months of fiscal 2025 were $16.4 million as compared to $5.0 million in the year-ago period.

















































Balance Sheet and Leverage

(US$ in millions)
May 31, 2025

February 28, 2025

May 31, 2024

Cash Balance
$140.5

$119.5

$132.4

Debt Balance
$190.9

$192.1

$195.7

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

2
0.4x

0.5x

0.5x








Net debt on May 31, 2025, was $50.4 million, resulting in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.4x. The company repurchased approximately 330,000 shares of its common stock in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 for a total of $14.0 million under its share repurchase program announced in March 2022.




Outlook



“Based on year-to-date results, the Company is maintaining its full-year guidance, with the expectation of delivering towards the lower half of the range in light of current macroeconomic conditions," added Kozik. The Company’s fiscal 2025 guidance includes net sales of $610 million to $625 million in fiscal 2025, representing growth of 3% to 6%. The forecast anticipates organic sales growth of approximately 0% to 2%, with expected adjusted EBITDA in the range of $150 million to $160 million, and free cash flow between $85 million to $95 million.




Relocation to Downtown Milwaukee



“During the third quarter, we completed the relocation to Enerpac’s new headquarters in downtown Milwaukee,” concluded Sternlieb. “We are already enjoying the benefits of our new space, including creating a more vibrant, collaborative environment. Our R&D organization is also seeing the impact of the investment in our new and expanded Innovation Lab, which is enabling faster prototyping and a more rapid product development process.”




Conference Call Information



An investor conference call is scheduled for 7:30 am CT on June 27, 2025. Webcast information and conference call materials, including an earnings presentation, are available on the Enerpac Tool Group company website (

www.enerpactoolgroup.com

).





1



Organic sales represent net sales excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, acquisitions, and divestitures. A reconciliation of organic sales to comparable net sales is presented in the tables accompanying


this


release.





2



Calculated


in accordance with the terms of the Company’s September 2022 Senior Credit Facility.




Safe Harbor Statement



Certain of the above comments represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition to statements with respect to guidance, the terms “outlook,” “guidance,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “objective,” “plan,” “project” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with such statements, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic uncertainty, the impact of geopolitical activity, including the armed conflicts in the Middle East, including the impact on shipping in the area and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and international sanctions imposed in response thereto, market conditions in the industrial, oil & gas, energy, power generation, infrastructure, commercial construction, truck and automotive industries, supply chain risks, including disruptions in deliveries from suppliers due to political tensions and armed conflicts; impacts from the imposition, or threat of imposition, of tariffs, the ability of the Company to achieve its plans or objectives related to its growth strategy, market acceptance of existing and new products, market acceptance of price increases, successful integration of acquisitions, the impact of dispositions and restructurings, the ability of the Company to continue to achieve its plans or objectives related to the PEP program, operating margin risk due to competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, risks related to reliance on independent agents and distributors for the distribution and service of products, material, labor, or overhead cost increases, tax law changes, foreign currency risk, interest rate risk, commodity risk, tariffs, litigation matters, cybersecurity risk, impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets, the Company’s ability to access capital markets and other risks and uncertainties that may be referred to or noted in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024 and its Form 10-Q for the period ended February 28, 2025. Enerpac Tool Group disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.




Non-GAAP Financial Information



This press release contains financial measures that are not measures presented in conformity with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include organic sales, EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted operating profit from continuing operations, segment adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted corporate expense, adjusted SG&A expense, free cash flow and net debt. This press release includes reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, included in the tables attached to this press release or in footnotes to the tables included in this press release. Management believes the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate Enerpac Tool Group’s operating performance and financial position with respect to the periods presented and, when read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate ongoing operations and provide investors with metrics they can use to evaluate aspects of the Company’s performance from period to period. In addition, these are some of the financial metrics management uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of the Company’s business. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company’s reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.




About Enerpac Tool Group



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology, and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers and end markets for mission-critical applications in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at

www.enerpactoolgroup.com

.



(tables follow)




















































































































































































































































































































































































































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(In thousands)







(Unaudited)




May 31,


August 31,




2025




2024


Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
140,506


$
167,094

Accounts receivable, net

113,219



104,335

Inventories, net

87,377



72,887

Other current assets

41,479



27,942

Total current assets

382,581



372,258





Property, plant and equipment, net

52,913



40,285

Goodwill

287,630



269,597

Other intangible assets, net

48,241



36,058

Other long-term assets

56,739



59,130





Total assets
$
828,104


$
777,328






Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Current maturities of long-term debt
$
6,250


$
5,000

Trade accounts payable

45,702



43,368

Accrued compensation and benefits

27,627



25,856

Income taxes payable

3,437



5,321

Other current liabilities

49,004



49,848

Total current liabilities

132,020



129,393





Long-term debt, net

184,627



189,503

Deferred income taxes

7,975



3,696

Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities

8,501



10,073

Other long-term liabilities

56,756



52,684

Total liabilities

389,879



385,349





Shareholders' equity



Capital stock

10,792



10,847

Additional paid-in capital

239,739



235,660

Retained earnings

298,078



261,870

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(110,384
)


(116,398
)

Stock held in trust

(3,576
)


(3,777
)

Deferred compensation liability

3,576



3,777

Total shareholders' equity

438,225



391,979





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
828,104


$
777,328
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings


(In thousands)












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



May 31,


May 31,


May 31,


May 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Net sales
$
158,661

$
150,389

$
449,385

$
430,796

Cost of products sold

78,758


72,506


221,400


207,188

Gross profit

79,903


77,883


227,985


223,608










Selling, general and administrative expenses

41,125


42,101


124,865


125,041

Amortization of intangible assets

1,235


824


3,625


2,480

Restructuring charges

5,862


1,595


5,862


4,393

Impairment & divestiture charges

-


-


-


147

Operating profit

31,681


33,363


93,633


91,547










Financing costs, net

2,395


3,385


7,535


10,793

Other expense, net

947


544


2,184


2,079

Earnings before income tax expense

28,339


29,434


83,914


78,675










Income tax expense

6,295


6,813


19,246


19,877

Net earnings from continuing operations

22,044


22,621


64,668


58,798

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-


3,157


-


2,535

Net earnings
$
22,044

$
25,778

$
64,668

$
61,333











Earnings per share from continuing operations








Basic
$
0.41

$
0.42

$
1.19

$
1.08

Diluted

0.41


0.41


1.18


1.07











Loss per share from discontinued operations








Basic
$
-

$
0.06

$
-

$
0.05

Diluted

-


0.06


-


0.05











Earnings per share








Basic
$
0.41

$
0.47

$
1.19

$
1.13

Diluted

0.41


0.47


1.18


1.12











Weighted average common shares outstanding








Basic

54,051


54,292


54,230


54,344

Diluted

54,417


54,826


54,679


54,840










*The total of earnings per share from continuing operations and earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations may not equal earnings per share due to rounding.





























































































































































































































































































































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(In thousands)


(Unaudited)







Nine Months Ended



May 31,


May 31,




2025




2024


Operating Activities



Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

56,030



39,544

Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations

-



(2,586
)

Cash provided by operating activities
$
56,030


$
36,958






Investing Activities



Capital expenditures

(16,360
)


(4,970
)

Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(26,744
)


-

Working capital adjustment from the sale of business assets

-



(1,133
)

Purchase of business assets

-



(1,402
)

Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations
$
(43,104
)

$
(7,505
)

Cash used in investing activities
$
(43,104
)

$
(7,505
)






Financing Activities



Borrowings on revolving credit facility

14,421



48,000

Principal repayments on revolving credit facility

(14,421
)


(64,000
)

Principal repayments on term loan

(3,750
)


(2,500
)

Purchase of treasury shares

(28,594
)


(32,691
)

Stock options, taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards & other

(5,460
)


1,965

Payment of cash dividend

(2,167
)


(2,178
)

Cash used in financing activities - continuing operations
$
(39,971
)

$
(51,404
)

Cash used in financing activities
$
(39,971
)

$
(51,404
)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

457



(102
)





Net decrease from cash and cash equivalents
$
(26,588
)

$
(22,053
)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

167,094



154,415

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
140,506


$
132,362

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.












Supplemental Unaudited Data












Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures for Continuing Operations








(In thousands)













Fiscal 2024


Fiscal 2025



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

TOTAL


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

TOTAL


Net Sales











Industrial Tools & Services Segment
$
137,035

$
134,822

$
145,936

$
153,360


$

571,153


$
140,134

$
140,716

$
153,374

$
-

$

434,224

Other

4,935


3,615


4,453


5,354



18,357



5,062


4,812


5,287


-


15,161


Enerpac Tool Group

$

141,970


$

138,437


$

150,389


$

158,714


$

589,510



$

145,196


$

145,528


$

158,661


$

-

$

449,385














% Net Sales Growth (Decline) Year over Year










Industrial Tools & Services Segment

7.6
%

3.0
%

1.3
%

0.3
%


2.9

%


2.3
%

4.4
%

5.1
%

-


3.9

%

Other

-59.2
%

-67.3
%

-63.3
%

-31.0
%


-57.3

%


2.6
%

33.1
%

18.7
%

-


16.6

%


Enerpac Tool Group


1.9

%


-2.5

%


-3.8

%


-1.2

%


-1.5

%



2.3

%


5.1

%


5.5

%


-


4.3

%














Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses









Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
42,216

$
40,723

$
42,101

$
43,524


$

168,565


$
42,318

$
41,423

$
41,125

$
-

$

124,865

M&A charges

-


-


-


(121
)


(121

)


(152
)

(258
)

(714
)

-


(1,123

)

ASCEND transformation program charges

(1,093
)

(1,370
)

(1,457
)

(2,109
)


(6,029

)


-


-


-


-


-


Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

41,123


$

39,353


$

40,644


$

41,294


$

162,415



$

42,166


$

41,165


$

40,411


$

-

$

123,742














Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses %










Enerpac Tool Group

29.0
%

28.4
%

27.0
%

26.0
%


27.6

%


29.0
%

28.3
%

25.5
%

-


27.5

%














Adjusted Operating profit











Operating profit
$
28,662

$
29,521

$
33,363

$
30,040


$

121,587


$
31,132

$
30,820

$
31,681

$
-

$

93,633

Impairment & divestiture charges

147


-


-


-



147



-


-


-


-


-

Restructuring charges (1)

2,401


398


1,595


3,450



7,843



-


-


5,862


-


5,862

M&A charges

-


-


-


121



121



152


261


714


-


1,127

ASCEND transformation program charges

1,229


1,607


2,042


2,168



7,047



-


-


-


-


-


Adjusted Operating profit

$

32,439


$

31,526


$

37,000


$

35,779


$

136,745



$

31,284


$

31,081


$

38,257


$

-

$

100,622














Adjusted Operating profit by Segment











Industrial Tools & Services Segment
$
38,470

$
38,909

$
43,648

$
42,989


$

164,016


$
38,074

$
38,748

$
42,837

$
-

$

119,659

Other

2,118


(79
)

1,284


1,120



4,443



1,319


1,301


2,083


-


4,703

Corporate / General

(8,149
)

(7,304
)

(7,932
)

(8,330
)


(31,714

)


(8,109
)

(8,968
)

(6,663
)

-


(23,740

)


Adjusted operating profit

$

32,439


$

31,526


$

37,000


$

35,779


$

136,745



$

31,284


$

31,081


$

38,257


$

-

$

100,622














Adjusted Operating profit %











Industrial Tools & Services Segment

28.1
%

28.9
%

29.9
%

28.0
%


28.7

%


27.2
%

27.5
%

27.9
%

-


27.6

%

Other

42.9
%

-2.2
%

28.8
%

20.9
%


24.2

%


26.1
%

27.0
%

39.4
%

-


31.0

%


Adjusted Operating Profit %


22.8

%


22.8

%


24.6

%


22.5

%


23.2

%



21.5

%


21.4

%


24.1

%


-


22.4

%














EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2)











Net earnings from continuing operations
$
18,305

$
17,871

$
22,621

$
23,409


$

82,207


$
21,723

$
20,901

$
22,044

$
-

$

64,668

Financing costs, net

3,697


3,711


3,385


2,731



13,524



2,770


2,371


2,395


-


7,535

Income tax expense

5,669


7,396


6,813


3,435



23,312



6,152


6,798


6,295


-


19,246

Depreciation & amortization

3,426


3,328


3,216


3,304



13,275



3,514


3,471


3,721


-


10,706


EBITDA

$

31,097


$

32,306


$

36,035


$

32,879


$

132,318



$

34,159


$

33,541


$

34,455


$

-

$

102,155














Adjusted EBITDA











EBITDA
$
31,097

$
32,306

$
36,035

$
32,879


$

132,318


$
34,159

$
33,541

$
34,455

$
-

$

102,155

Impairment & divestiture charges

147


-


-


-



147



-


-


-


-


-

Restructuring charges (1)

2,401


398


1,595


3,450



7,843



-


-


5,862


-


5,862

M&A charges

-


-


-


121



121



152


261


714


-


1,127

ASCEND transformation program charges

1,229


1,607


2,042


2,168



7,047



-


-


-


-


-


Adjusted EBITDA

$

34,874


$

34,311


$

39,672


$

38,618


$

147,476



$

34,311


$

33,802


$

41,031


$

-

$

109,144














Adjusted EBITDA by Segment











Industrial Tools & Services Segment
$
40,880

$
41,443

$
45,706

$
45,629


$

173,659


$
40,807

$
41,313

$
45,317

$
-

$

127,437

Other

2,324


141


1,497


1,367



5,330



1,546


1,525


2,309


-


5,380

Corporate / General

(8,330
)

(7,273
)

(7,531
)

(8,378
)


(31,513

)


(8,042
)

(9,036
)

(6,595
)

-


(23,673

)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

34,874


$

34,311


$

39,672


$

38,618


$

147,476



$

34,311


$

33,802


$

41,031


$

-

$

109,144














Adjusted EBITDA %











Industrial Tools & Services Segment

29.8
%

30.7
%

31.3
%

29.8
%


30.4

%


29.1
%

29.4
%

29.5
%

-


29.3

%

Other

47.1
%

3.9
%

33.6
%

25.5
%


29.0

%


30.5
%

31.7
%

43.7
%

-


35.5

%


Adjusted EBITDA %


24.6

%


24.8

%


26.4

%


24.3

%


25.0

%



23.6

%


23.2

%


25.9

%


-


24.3

%














Notes

:











(1) Approximately $0.4 million of the Q4 fiscal 2024 restructuring charges were recorded in cost of products sold.

(2) EBITDA represents net earnings from continuing operations before financing costs, net, income tax expense, and depreciation & amortization. Neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA are calculated based upon generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The amounts included in the EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings, operating profit or operating cash flows. The Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it regularly reviews these performance measures. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by many of our investors and lenders, and are presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.










Supplemental Unaudited Data










Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)








(In thousands)











Fiscal 2024


Fiscal 2025



Q1

Q2

Q3

YTD


Q1

Q2

Q3

YTD


Net Sales









Industrial Tools & Services Segment
$
137,035
$
134,822

$
145,936


$

417,793


$
140,134

$
140,716

$
153,374


$

434,224

Other

4,935

3,615


4,453



13,003



5,062


4,812


5,287



15,161


Enerpac Tool Group

$

141,970

$

138,437


$

150,389


$

430,796



$

145,196


$

145,528


$

158,661


$

449,385












Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales









Industrial Tools & Services Segment
$
1,229
$
(2,863
)
$
744


$

(890

)

$
-

$
-

$
-


$

-

Other

-

-


-



-



-


-


-



-


Enerpac Tool Group

$

1,229

$

(2,863

)

$

744


$

(890

)


$

-


$

-


$

-


$

-












Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales







Industrial Tools & Services Segment

-

-


-



-



(3,184
)

(3,185
)

(4,504
)


(10,873

)

Other

-

-


-



-



-


-


-



-


Enerpac Tool Group

$

-

$

-


$

-


$

-



$

(3,184

)

$

(3,185

)

$

(4,504

)

$

(10,873

)












Organic Sales by Segment (3)









Industrial Tools & Services Segment
$
138,264
$
131,959

$
146,680


$

416,903


$
136,950

$
137,531

$
148,870


$

423,351

Other

4,935

3,615


4,453



13,003



5,062


4,812


5,287



15,161


Enerpac Tool Group

$

143,199

$

135,574


$

151,133


$

429,906



$

142,012


$

142,343


$

154,157


$

438,512












Organic Sales Growth (Decline) %









Industrial Tools & Services Segment






-1.0
%

4.2
%

1.5
%


1.5

%

Other






2.6
%

33.1
%

18.7
%


16.6

%


Enerpac Tool Group







-0.8

%


5.0

%


2.0

%


2.0

%
































Net Sales by Product Line









Product
$
109,856
$
111,557

$
122,195


$

343,609


$
111,149

$
118,692

$
129,595


$

359,436

Service

32,114

26,880


28,194



87,187



34,047


26,836


29,066



89,949


Enerpac Tool Group

$

141,970

$

138,437


$

150,389


$

430,796



$

145,196


$

145,528


$

158,661


$

449,385












Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales









Product
$
1,116
$
(1,943
)
$
825


$

(2

)

$
-

$
-

$
-


$

-

Service

113

(920
)

(81
)


(888

)


-


-


-



-


Enerpac Tool Group

$

1,229

$

(2,863

)

$

744


$

(890

)


$

-


$

-


$

-


$

-












Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales







Product

-

-


-



-



(3,184
)

(3,185
)

(4,504
)


(10,873

)

Service

-

-


-



-



-


-


-



-


Enerpac Tool Group

$

-

$

-


$

-


$

-



$

(3,184

)

$

(3,185

)

$

(4,504

)

$

(10,873

)












Organic Sales by Product Line (3)









Product
$
110,972
$
109,614

$
123,020


$

343,607


$
107,965

$
115,507

$
125,091


$

348,563

Service

32,227

25,960


28,113



86,299



34,047


26,836


29,066



89,949


Enerpac Tool Group

$

143,199

$

135,574


$

151,133


$

429,906



$

142,012


$

142,343


$

154,157


$

438,512












Organic Sales Growth (Decline) %









Product






-2.7
%

5.4
%

1.7
%


1.4

%

Service






5.6
%

3.4
%

3.4
%


4.2

%


Enerpac Tool Group







-0.8

%


5.0

%


2.0

%


2.0

%











(3) Organic Sales is defined as sales excluding the impact to foreign currency changes and the impact from recent acquisitions and divestitures to net sales.































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.












Supplemental Unaudited Data












Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)









(In thousands, except for per share amounts)












Fiscal 2024


Fiscal 2025



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

TOTAL


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

TOTAL


Adjusted Earnings (4)











Net Earnings
$
17,738

$
17,817

$
25,778

$
24,416


$

85,749


$
21,723

$
20,901
$
22,044

$
-

$

64,668

(Loss) earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax

(567
)

(54
)

3,157


1,007



3,542



-


-

-


-


-

Net Earnings from Continuing Operations
$
18,305

$
17,871

$
22,621

$
23,409


$

82,207


$
21,723

$
20,901
$
22,044

$
-

$

64,668

Impairment & divestiture charges

147


-


-


-



147



-


-

-


-


-

Restructuring charges (1)

2,401


398


1,595


3,450



7,843



-


-

5,862


-


5,862

M&A charges

-


-


-


121



121



152


261

714


-


1,127

ASCEND transformation program charges

1,229


1,607


2,042


2,168



7,047



-


-

-


-


-

Net tax effect of reconciling items above

(411
)

(185
)

(666
)

(1,683
)


(2,945

)


(4
)

1

(910
)

-


(913

)

Other income tax expense

-


137


-


-



137



-


-

-


-


-


Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations

$

21,671


$

19,828


$

25,592


$

27,465


$

94,557



$

21,871


$

21,163

$

27,710


$

-

$

70,744














Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share (4)











Net Earnings
$
0.32

$
0.33

$
0.47

$
0.44


$

1.56


$
0.40

$
0.38
$
0.41

$
-

$

1.18

(Loss) earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax

(0.01
)

(0.00
)

0.06


0.02



0.06



-


-

-


-


-

Net Earnings from Continuing Operations
$
0.33

$
0.33

$
0.41

$
0.43


$

1.50


$
0.40

$
0.38
$
0.41

$
-

$

1.18

Impairment & divestiture charges, net of tax effect

0.00


-


-


-



0.00



-


-

-


-


-

Restructuring charges (1), net of tax effect

0.04


0.00


0.02


0.04



0.11



-


-

0.09


-


0.09

M&A charges, net of tax effect

-


-


-


0.00



0.00



0.00


0.00

0.01


-


0.02

ASCEND transformation program charges, net of tax effect

0.02


0.03


0.03


0.03



0.11



-


-

-


-


-

Other income tax expense

-


0.00


-


-



0.00



-


-

-


-


-


Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share from Continuing Operations

$

0.39


$

0.36


$

0.47


$

0.50


$

1.72



$

0.40


$

0.39

$

0.51


$

-

$

1.29














Notes continued:

(4) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share represent net earnings and diluted earnings per share per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings net of charges or credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes. These measures are not calculated based upon GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or diluted earnings per share or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this presentation is important to investors for understanding the operating results of the current portfolio of Enerpac Tool Group companies.














For all reconciliations of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures, the summation of the individual components may not equal the total due to rounding. With respect to the earnings per share reconciliations the impact of share dilution on the calculation of the net earnings or loss per share and discontinued operations per share may result in the summation of these components not equaling the total earnings per share from continuing operations.



































































































































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.



Supplemental Unaudited Data



Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP Guidance



(In millions)




Fiscal 2025



Low

High


Reconciliation of Continuing Operations GAAP Operating Profit


To Adjusted EBITDA (5)


GAAP Operating profit
$
135

$
147

Other expense, net

(1
)

(1
)

Depreciation & amortization

16


14

Adjusted EBITDA
$
150

$
160





Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow From Operations to Free Cash Flow

Cash provided by operating activities
$
109

$
114

Capital expenditures

(24
)

(19
)

Free Cash Flow
$
85

$
95





Notes continued:


(5) Management does not provide guidance on certain GAAP financial measures as we are unable to predict and estimate with certainty items such as potential impairments, refinancing costs, business divestiture gains/losses, discrete tax adjustments, or other items impacting GAAP financial metrics. As a result, we have included only those items about which we are aware and are reasonably likely to occur during the guidance period covered.


Contact:


Travis Williams


Senior Director, Investor Relations


+1.262.293.1912










