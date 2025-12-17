Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $19.13 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $21.72 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $19.20 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $144.21 million from $145.20 million last year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

