Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $28.08 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $24.42 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $27.88 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $167.52 million from $158.71 million last year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.08 Mln. vs. $24.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $167.52 Mln vs. $158.71 Mln last year.

