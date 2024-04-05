Energy Update, June 2024

In the June Energy Update, Parag Sanghani, SVP and Senior Portfolio Manager with Westwood's Energy Infrastructure team, recaps energy industry performance and provides an update on company earnings. He highlights that midstream indices showed positive returns for the month, while broader energy indices experienced some weakness due to a correction in oil prices. Renewables were a bright spot for the month, driven by U.S. tariffs on Chinese solar panels. Year-to-date, traditional energy sectors have done well, with strong performance from midstream, particularly U.S. C-corps, and natural gas prices showing significant increases. Emerging themes from quarterly calls include positive forward guidance for 2024, capital discipline, and increased natural gas transportation volumes expected in the second half of the year.

For more details, watch the full video here.