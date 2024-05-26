Energy Transition Minerals Fights for Greenland Project

Greenland Minerals Limited (AU:ETM) has released an update.

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd is engaged in a legal battle over its Kvanefjeld Rare Earths Project in Greenland, taking action against the Greenland Government, Legislature, and the Danish Government to secure rights for an exploitation license. By pursuing both litigation and arbitration, the company aims to protect its investment and overturn decisions that have denied its license requests. The company also seeks to hold the authorities liable for financial losses incurred due to legislative changes and license denials, while reaffirming its commitment to responsible development and economic growth in Greenland.

