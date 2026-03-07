Is Energy Transfer Stock Going to $30?

Key Points

Energy Transfer's growth rate has reaccelerated this year.

It has plenty of fuel to continue growing briskly.

The MLP still trades at a bottom-of-the-barrel valuation despite the recent resurgence.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Transfer ›

Units of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) have rallied more than 13% this year. That surge has pushed the midstream giant's price near $19 per unit. Fueling the master limited partnership's (MLP) rally has been a combination of a growth reacceleration and higher oil prices.

Here's a look at whether the MLP's stock price could reach $30 in the coming years.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The reacceleration has begun

Last year was a bit of an outlier for Energy Transfer. The MLP grew its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 3.2%. That's much slower than the 10% compound annual growth rate it delivered from 2020 through 2024. The pipeline company had fewer growth catalysts last year, as it didn't complete any acquisitions, only finished a few expansion projects, and oil prices slumped.

However, this year will be different. Energy Transfer expects its adjusted earnings to rise by more than 10% at the midpoint of its guidance range. The company will benefit from the ramp-up and completion of several major expansion projects this year. Meanwhile, both of its affiliated MLPs have recently completed acquisitions, which will boost its bottom line. Additionally, oil prices are rising, which should also bolster its financial results.

The fuel to continue growing

Energy Transfer could continue to grow at an accelerated rate over the next several years. It has a large backlog of expansion projects, including the $2.7 billion Hugh Brinson Pipeline and the $5.6 billion Transwestern Pipeline expansion project. It currently has secured projects that should enter commercial service through 2030. Meanwhile, it has more opportunities in the pipeline, notably to expand its gas infrastructure to support growing demand by data centers and power producers.

Energy Transfer has the financial flexibility to fund the growth projects it has already secured, as well as new opportunities as they emerge. That includes the capacity to continue making acquisitions when it finds the right deals. Given the accelerating demand for natural gas, Energy Transfer could continue growing its earnings at a double-digit annual rate.

The fuel to hit $30

If Energy Transfer can grow its earnings at a 10% annual rate, its unit price would reach $30 in about five years, if it maintained its current valuation multiple. It could reach that level even sooner if its valuation multiple starts expanding. That's certainly possible since it trades at the lowest valuation multiple in its peer group at less than nine times forward earnings (the average is above 11x). If Energy Transfer maintains its accelerated growth rate and sees some valuation expansion, it could hit $30 a unit within the next few years.

Should you buy stock in Energy Transfer right now?

Before you buy stock in Energy Transfer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Energy Transfer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 7, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Energy Transfer. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.