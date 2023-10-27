Energy Transfer Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 10/31/23, Energy Transfer LP's 7.600% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: ET.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.475, payable on 11/15/23. As a percentage of ET.PRE's recent share price of $24.95, this dividend works out to approximately 1.90%, so look for shares of ET.PRE to trade 1.90% lower — all else being equal — when ET.PRE shares open for trading on 10/31/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.60%, which compares to an average yield of 10.09% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ET.PRE shares, versus ET:
Below is a dividend history chart for ET.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.475 on Energy Transfer LP's 7.600% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :
In Friday trading, Energy Transfer LP's 7.600% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: ET.PRE) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ET) are off about 0.9%.
