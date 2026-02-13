Energy Transfer to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for This Season?

Energy Transfer LP ET is expected to post a year-over-year improvement in both revenues and earnings when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 17, before the market opens.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $26.02 billion, indicating a 33.16% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 34 cents per unit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET’s fourth-quarter earnings indicates a 5.56% decline in the past 60 days.



ET’s Surprise History

Energy Transfer’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while surpassing it in one and reported on par in the remaining quarter, resulting in an average negative surprise of 6.38%.



What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Energy Transfer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.

Energy Transfer LP Price and EPS Surprise

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



ET’s Earnings ESP: Energy Transfer has an Earnings ESP of -1.07%.



Zacks Rank: Energy Transfer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider This Season

Here are some stocks in the same sector that have the combination of factors indicating an earnings beat this season.



Constellation Energy CEG, Excelerate Energy EE and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. PARR currently have a Zacks Rank of #3 each. CEG, EE and PARR’s Earnings ESP is currently pegged at +3.13%, +1.03% and +1.24%, respectively.



CEG, EE and PARR reported average earnings surprises of 3.23%, 26.72% and 77.46%, respectively, in the past four quarters.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped ET’s Q4 Earnings

Fee-based contracts are estimated to have generated nearly 90% of Energy Transfer’s earnings, a pattern expected to persist in the performance of the to-be-reported quarter. These largely fee-driven arrangements offer a stable and predictable revenue base, which is likely to have supported the company’s fourth-quarter performance.



Energy Transfer has entered into multiple long-term natural gas supply agreements with major customers, which are expected to have positively impacted fourth-quarter earnings. In addition, the company has brought new processing plants online, enabling it to meet rising demand in service areas and further enhance earnings.



The company’s earnings are expected to have benefited from robust NGL export volumes. Energy Transfer’s export terminals provide exceptional flexibility and ship-loading capabilities, enabling exports to more than 55 countries. With roughly 1.4 million barrels per day of export capacity, this segment is likely to have played a meaningful role in the fourth-quarter performance.



The company has continued to leverage its extensive pipeline network across major production basins to benefit from rising hydrocarbon output. After higher volumes of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids were transported in the third quarter, a similar trend is likely to have carried into the fourth quarter.

ET Stock Trading at a Discount

Energy Transfer units are somewhat inexpensive on a relative basis, with its current trailing 12-month Enterprise Value/Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA TTM) being 9.38X compared with the industry average of 11.27X.



ET Stock’s Price Performance

ET’s units have gained 5.1% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Oil and Gas Production Pipeline – MLB industry’s rise of 9%.



Investment Thesis

Energy Transfer manages a vast network of nearly 140,000 miles of pipelines and associated infrastructure across 44 states, giving it a strong strategic advantage to benefit from rising U.S. production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.



Continued investments to expand pipeline and processing capacity are set to reinforce Energy Transfer’s leadership in the midstream space. Its robust LNG export capabilities, alongside growing domestic demand, are expected to continue supporting performance growth.



Yet, the company relies on several major producers for its natural gas supply and the loss of any one of them could negatively affect financial results unless comparable sources are quickly replaced.

Summing Up

Energy Transfer continues to capitalize on rising demand by efficiently utilizing its expansive U.S. asset base. Strategic acquisitions, alongside organic growth initiatives, have further enhanced the company’s overall performance.



The long-term outlook remains favorable, underpinned by the company’s wide geographic reach and continued focus on expanding operations through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. That said, near-term softness in the Bakken region might have weighed on storage margins.



In the quarter to be reported, earnings estimates have gone down over the past 60 days. The stock has also returned lower than its industry in the past six months. So, the investors should exercise caution and consider staying on the sidelines for now and look for a better entry point after the earnings release.





