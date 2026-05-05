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Energy Transfer LP Reports Drop In Q1 Profit

May 05, 2026 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Energy Transfer LP (ET) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.254 billion, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $1.323 billion, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.1% to $27.771 billion from $21.020 billion last year.

Energy Transfer LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.254 Bln. vs. $1.323 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $27.771 Bln vs. $21.020 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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