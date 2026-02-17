Energy Transfer LP Announces Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Energy Transfer LP (ET) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $868 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $1.01 billion, or $0.29 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.6% to $25.32 billion from $19.54 billion last year.

Energy Transfer LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $868 Mln. vs. $1.01 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $25.32 Bln vs. $19.54 Bln last year.

