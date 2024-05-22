News & Insights

Energy Technologies Limited’s Informative Presentation

May 22, 2024 — 08:11 pm EDT

Energy Technologies Limited (AU:EGY) has released an update.

Energy Technologies Limited has released an investor presentation for informational purposes only, emphasizing that the material is not an offer to buy shares and should not influence investment decisions. The presentation includes forward-looking statements with inherent risks and uncertainties, and the company caresses that these are not guarantees of future performance. Investors are advised to seek independent professional advice and not to rely solely on the information provided.

