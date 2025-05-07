ENERGY RECOVERY Earnings Results: $ERII Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENERGY RECOVERY ($ERII) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, missing estimates of -$0.03 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $8,070,000, missing estimates of $22,346,496 by $-14,276,496.

ENERGY RECOVERY Insider Trading Activity

ENERGY RECOVERY insiders have traded $ERII stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ERII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARVE HANSTVEIT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $1,154,350 .

. RODNEY CLEMENTE (SVP, Water) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,743 shares for an estimated $910,549.

ENERGY RECOVERY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of ENERGY RECOVERY stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ENERGY RECOVERY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ERII in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

