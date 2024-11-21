News & Insights

Energy Plug Unveils Off-Grid EV Charging Station

November 21, 2024 — 03:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Energy Plug Technologies (TSE:PLUG) has released an update.

Energy Plug Technologies has launched an innovative Off-Grid EV Charging Station, ideal for remote and underserved areas, using advanced battery and renewable energy technology. This modular station can operate independently of the electrical grid, offering a sustainable, eco-friendly solution with multiple charging ports for electric vehicles. The technology ensures efficient energy management and real-time monitoring, making it a versatile choice for both rural and urban settings.

