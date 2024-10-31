Energy Plug Partners for Canadian Energy System

Energy Plug Technologies (TSE:PLUG) has released an update.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. has entered into a strategic partnership with EdgeTunePower Inc. to develop a Canadian-made energy management system that leverages advanced software and real-time analytics. This collaboration aims to optimize energy distribution across various applications, tapping into the rapidly growing global energy management market. The initiative also supports sustainable, Indigenous-led energy projects while enhancing Energy Plug’s SaaS revenue streams.

