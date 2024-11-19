News & Insights

Energy Plug Launches Innovative Mining Rig Containers

November 19, 2024 — 01:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Energy Plug Technologies (TSE:PLUG) has released an update.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. has unveiled its plug-and-play Battery Energy Storage System Mining Rig Containers, designed to enhance the cryptocurrency mining industry with energy-efficient, scalable solutions. These portable containers integrate advanced energy storage with mining rigs, enabling deployment in diverse locations and reducing electricity costs through smart energy management. Their modular design allows for easy expansion, making them a versatile choice for modern mining operations.

