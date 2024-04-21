News & Insights

Markets
UUUU

Energy Fuels To Buy Base Resources For Total Equity Value Of About A$375 Mln

April 21, 2024 — 08:43 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU, EFR.TO) agreed to acquire 100% of the issued shares of Base Resources Limited (BSE.AX) in consideration for 0.0260 Energy Fuels common shares and A$0.065 in cash, payable by way of a special dividend by Base Resources to its shareholders for each Base Resources ordinary share held, for a total equity value of about A$375 million.

The offer is unanimously recommended by Base Resources' Board of Directors and Base Resources has also received voting intention statements from each of Base Resources' two major shareholders, confirming that they each intend to vote in favor of the Scheme. Those two shareholders respectively hold 26.5% and 24.8% of Base Resources' shares. In addition, each of Base Resources' directors, holding (in aggregate) an additional 1.2% of Base Resources' shares, has confirmed their intention to vote in favor of the Scheme.

The transaction will also secure Base Resources' mine development and operations team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UUUU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.