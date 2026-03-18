Energy Fuels' Rare Earth Strategy: A Potential Growth Driver?

Energy Fuels UUUU is building a second growth engine around rare earth elements, centering around the White Mesa Mill. The company is already producing separated rare earth products and pushing into magnet-related end markets, while planning a larger capacity step-up that runs into 2028 and 2029.

The roadmap is not linear. Near-term milestones are tangible, but scale, permitting, and integration still determine how quickly rare earths diversify results.

Why Rare Earths Are Becoming a Second Growth Engine for UUUU

The strategic premise starts with White Mesa’s unique positioning in the United States. White Mesa is described as the only licensed and operating uranium mill in the country and the only facility capable of producing separated rare earth elements. That combination underpins the idea of a domestic critical minerals hub anchored by a single processing site.

UUUU along with peers MP Materials MP and USA Rare Earth Inc. USAR are leading efforts to establish a domestic US rare earth element (REE) supply chain, aiming to reduce dependency on China.

Energy Fuels’ Phase 1 Focuses on 2026–2027 Validation

The near-term Phase 1 path is defined by specific proof points. Initial terbium oxide output is targeted for March 2026, which would add another separated product milestone on the way to broader commercialization.

Phase 1 enhancements are expected to enable commercial production of both light and heavy rare earth oxides by 2027. That timeline sets expectations for when rare earth revenue contribution can move from demonstration to repeatable production, even if the scale is still modest relative to the later Phase 2 vision.

In September 2025, high-purity neodymium-praseodymium oxide produced from US-sourced monazite concentrates was successfully manufactured into commercial-scale rare earth permanent magnets by South Korea’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicle drive unit motor cores.

White Mesa has also produced separated dysprosium oxide at 99.9% purity, exceeding commercial specifications.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Fuels’ revenues for 2026 is $147.27 million, suggesting 123.4% year-over-year growth. The estimate for 2027 indicates growth of 53.2%.



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Energy Fuels’ Phase 2 Is the Next Step

Phase 2 is the planned scale move at White Mesa, but it is later dated and dependent on approvals. The plan is to expand neodymium-praseodymium oxide capacity from the current 1,049 tons per year to around 6,294 tons per year, shifting the platform from early-stage production toward a larger commercial footprint.

Timing is the constraint. Phase 2 permits are targeted for 2027, with commissioning not expected until late 2028 or early 2029. That pushes material cash flow contribution further out and makes the 2026–2027 window more about de-risking and qualification than full-scale monetization.

UUUU International Feedstock Adds Optionality and Complexity

The feedstock story introduces both optionality and execution complexity. International assets include the Vara Mada heavy mineral sands and monazite project in Madagascar and the Donald Project joint venture in Australia, which the company entered through an agreement with Astron Corp. In addition, the company highlighted Donald and Vara Mada as key pieces that must align with White Mesa upgrades.

Coordination matters because ramp success depends on timing, logistics, and alignment between feed availability and processing capability. Vara Mada progress was delayed by about a quarter amid a government transition, underscoring that the upstream schedule can shift independently of mill readiness.

Energy Fuels' ASM Deal is a Downstream Bet on Metals and Alloys

The proposed acquisition of Australian Strategic Materials is positioned as a downstream expansion into higher-value rare earth metals and alloys. Management said the transaction, if completed, would broaden the company’s reach beyond concentrates and separated oxides into value-added products. The deal is targeted to close by June 2026, subject to approvals.

What Could Delay the Upside Investors Are Pricing In

The risk case centers on timelines and coordination. Phase 2 is permit-driven and commissioning is not expected until late 2028 or early 2029. The ASM transaction requires multiple approvals, and any holdup can push out the downstream integration timeline.

Execution complexity also includes aligning staged furnace expansions at ASM’s Korean Metals Plant, adding heavy rare earth metals capability, and matching Donald and Vara Mada feed timing with White Mesa upgrades. The more steps that must land in sequence, the higher the odds that volumes slip to the right and diversification benefits arrive later than investors want.

Energy Fuels Liquidity Helps Bridge the Long Build

The balance sheet is positioned as a key bridge while the rare earth buildout plays out through 2029. Working capital was approximately $927 million at year-end 2025, including about $862 million of cash and marketable securities, with no debt cited at that time. That liquidity supports ongoing operational needs and development work across uranium and rare earths.

The company also closed $700 million of 0.75% convertible notes due Nov. 1, 2031, in the fourth quarter of 2025. Net proceeds are expected to be about $621 million, intended to fund development expenditures and project financing needs, including the planned Phase 2 circuit and the Donald Project, along with general corporate uses and working capital. For a roadmap that runs into 2028 and 2029, that funding visibility is part of what keeps the strategy credible.

UUUU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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