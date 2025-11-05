Energy Fuels' Growth Story: From Uranium to REEs

Energy Fuels Company Overview

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock Energy Fuels (UUUU) is a US-based uranium miner and processor. The company’s uranium yield is used for nuclear power. UUUU is uniquely positioned because it is the only US conventional uranium mill with a fully licensed mill (at its White Mesa Mill in Utah). In addition to its uranium operations, the company is expanding into rare earth elements (REEs) such as vanadium, heavy mineral sands, and other critical minerals projects.

Energy Fuels: Helping to Solve the AI Energy Problem

Sometimes, the best way for a company to make lots of money is to solve a problem simply. As hyperscalers like Meta Platforms (META), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT) continue to spend billions on data centers, the problem becomes how to power them. According to a US Department of Energy report, data center load growth has tripled over the past decade and is projected to double or even triple by 2028. With companies like META expected to spend $100 billion in 2026, this trend is unlikely to stop any time soon. Meanwhile, consumers are already experiencing higher energy prices as energy-hungry data centers suck more and more energy. While the short-term solution may be more natural gas and clean energy, the long-term solution is nuclear energy.

Not only is nuclear energy clean, it’s also the most reliable and cheapest form of energy. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration is pushing for nuclear energy, with Secretary of Energy Chris Wright driving the US energy policy. Wright is a former board member of nuclear energy firm Oklo (OKLO). While the pace of new nuclear energy builds has been slow in recent years, the government is working to remove regulatory roadblocks and unleash nuclear energy quickly.

Rare Earth Elements: Bessent Promises “Warp Speed” Approach

Rare earth elements have been a topic of contention in the ongoing trade battle between China and the US. Though the two rivals have come to a one-year agreement over rare earths and China has said that they will not restrict them, the Trump Administration is likely to ensure that the US decouples from China from this perspective, as REEs are used in key modern-day products such as semiconductors, solar panels, and smartphones.

UUUU Technical View

UUUU Shares are retreating to the rising 50-day moving average for the first time since its explosive 2025 move – an area of attractive reward-to-risk.



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

Energy Fuels sits at the center of two powerful megatrends: the accelerating demand for clean, reliable nuclear power to fuel AI data centers, and the geopolitical push to secure rare earth elements.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.