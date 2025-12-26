Energy Fuels Gains 8% on U.S. Magnet-Grade Dysprosium Breakthrough

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) have jumped 8% over the past week, since it announced that the 99.9% purity dysprosium oxide produced at its White Mesa Mill has passed the stringent QC (Quality Check) requirements of a major South Korean permanent magnet manufacturer.

This marks a major technological and strategic breakthrough as its successful production and third-party qualification of magnet-grade, high-purity dysprosium oxide in the United States is a capability that remains extremely rare outside China.

This development confirms that its material is not just chemically pure but also functionally suitable for high-performance rare earth permanent magnet applications. This validation is critical as dysprosium is an essential additive in neodymium-iron-boron magnets used in electric vehicles (EVs), advanced automotive systems, robotics, aerospace and a wide range of defense technologies, and very few producers globally can meet magnet-maker specifications at scale.

The development also carries substantial strategic importance for global supply chain resilience. Dysprosium, along with terbium and samarium, falls within the “heavy” rare earth category and faces severe supply constraints following China’s April 2025 export restrictions.

This follows the earlier qualification of its NdPr oxide (another key ingredient in REPMs) for use in NdFeB magnet applications. These achievements position it among the very few U.S. companies capable of supplying both “light” (NdPr) and “heavy” rare earth oxides that are qualified for permanent magnet applications, representing a meaningful step toward rebuilding a secure domestic and allied rare earth ecosystem.

The company’s plans to scale terbium and samarium oxide production by late 2026 reinforce that this achievement reflects a long-term strategy, not a one-off success, and underscore Energy Fuels’ growing role as an important supplier supporting EV, clean energy and national defense supply chains amid rising geopolitical risk.

Shares of UUUU have surged 172.1% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 36.8% rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UUUU Zacks Rank & Key Picks

UUUU currently carries a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Southern Copper Corporation SCCO, First Majestic Silver Corp. AG and CSW Industrials CSW. SCCO sports a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while AG and CSW carry a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SCCO’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $5.27 per share, indicating a 22% year-over-year increase. Shares of SCCO have jumped 151.5% over the past week.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AG’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at 25 cents per share, implying a 279% year-over-year increase. Shares of AG have gained 108.6% over the past week.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSW’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $10.36 per share, indicating a 23.2% year-over-year increase. Shares of CSW have soared 159.4% over the past week.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.