Energy Drinks Drive Monster Beverage Growth: Can It Continue?

Monster Beverage Corporation MNST reported strong results in the fourth quarter of 2025, achieving record net sales exceeding $2 billion for the first time. Growth was driven by increased market share across global regions, supported by successful core products and ongoing innovation. The energy drink category remains robust, with rising household penetration fueled by its functional benefits and lifestyle appeal. A diverse product portfolio, ranging from affordable options to premium offerings, continues to attract a broad and loyal consumer base, reinforcing sustained category expansion.

The company emphasized that its current and upcoming energy drink portfolio is well-positioned to capture growth in the expandingglobal market Its offerings cater to a wide range of consumers across regions, price points, usage occasions and needs. Innovation remains a key driver of category expansion, supported by a strong pipeline of new products. The business is further strengthened by effective marketing initiatives, strong retail execution and its global partnership with Coca-Cola and its bottling network.

The company’s international footprint continues to expand, with sales outside the United States now accounting for approximately 42% of total net sales in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the affordable energy segment is expanding, targeting price-sensitive markets while preserving premium brand positioning. With strong growth potential, it taps into emerging markets, with key contributions from Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Mexico, India and China.

The global energy drink demand remains strong, with higher household penetration, increased purchase frequency and broader usage occasions, while core brands, innovation and market share gains drive growth. Furthermore, Monster Beverage sees strong growth opportunities as retailers expand shelf space for energy drinks, driven by performance. Additional gains may come from underperforming categories like alcohol, while innovation is treated as incremental without reducing existing product space.

The Zacks Rundown for MNST

In the past six-month period, MNST’s shares have gained 7.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 9.1%. MNST presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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From a valuation standpoint, MNST trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66X, higher than the industry’s average of 18.61X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNST’s current and next year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 11.2% and 12.9%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP owns, manufactures, and distributes beverages and single-serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. KDP currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KDP’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 57.1% and 10.7%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. KDP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name. COCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COCO's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies a decline of 14.6% and 32.8%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. COCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average.

Rémy Cointreau SA REMYY engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. REMYY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REMYY's current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 7.8%, and the same for earnings suggests a decline of 23.1%.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.