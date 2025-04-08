Personal Finance

Energy Bill Breakdowns in All 50 States

April 08, 2025 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates->

Though the cost of energy in the U.S. isn’t as high as it is in some European countries such as Italy, Switzerland or Denmark, it’s still too steep for millions of Americans, who are barely able to afford keeping the lights on. 

Find Out: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

There are proven tricks to saving money on energy (e.g., using smart lightbulbs, caulking cracks and opting for renewable energy), but there’s not much to be done about the fact that the cost of energy is rising across the nation as usage soars. That said, your location does make a difference. Some states have more expensive energy costs than others, based on a number of factors, including demand and power plant availability. 

A recent analysis by WalletHub broke down the various energy costs in all 50 states. Here’s what it found. States are listed in order from least to most expensive in terms of energy costs

50. New Mexico

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $10.84
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $186.06
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $75.72
  • Monthly electricity cost: $103.36
  • Total energy cost: $375.98

Learn More: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

49. Arizona 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $12.58 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $167.05
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $68.83
  • Monthly electricity cost: $151.96 
  • Total energy cost: $400.42

48. Kansas

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $21.52 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $161.81
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $106.51 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $146.61 
  • Total energy cost: $436.44 

47. Texas

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $1.82
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $160.24
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $88.16
  • Monthly electricity cost: $186.47
  • Total energy cost: $436.69 

46. Nebraska 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $75.44 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $159.51
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $91.01 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $127.25 
  • Total energy cost: $453.21 

45. Mississippi 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: 51 cents
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $199.11
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $82.97
  • Monthly electricity cost: $174.55 
  • Total energy cost: $457.13  

44. Florida 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $22.41
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $154
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $99.04 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $186.19 
  • Total energy cost: $461.64 

43. Colorado 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $142.87 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $106.91
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $98.63
  • Monthly electricity cost: $121.90 
  • Total energy cost: $470.31

42. Louisiana 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $36.58 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $164.11
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $81.25
  • Monthly electricity cost: $191.99 
  • Total energy cost: $473.93 

41. California 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $47.23 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $196.65
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $87.62 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $144.79 
  • Total energy cost: $476.29 

40. Oklahoma 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $24.59 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $180.73
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $97.81 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $173.49
  • Total energy cost: $476.62 

39. Tennessee

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $99.53
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $170.87 
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $89.30 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $163.97
  • Total energy cost: $523.68 

38. South Carolina

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $111.91 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $147.66
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $92.78 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $180.71 
  • Total energy cost: $533.05  

37. Georgia 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $40.89 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $180.77
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $133.49 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $178.17
  • Total energy cost: $533.32 

36. Nevada 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $141.02 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $181.96
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $73.95 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $141.19
  • Total energy cost: $538.12 

35. Arkansas 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $102.22  
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $172.97
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $100.39 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $165.04 
  • Total energy cost: $540.62 

34. Kentucky 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $127.42 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $171.63
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $94.15 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $163.27 
  • Total energy cost: $556.46

33. North Carolina

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $148.13 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $159.91
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $102.02 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $147.24 
  • Total energy cost: $557.31 

32. Delaware

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $189.58
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $131.56
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $90.32
  • Monthly electricity cost: $153.02
  • Total energy cost: $564.49 

31. Missouri 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $130.21 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $198.84
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $100.41
  • Monthly electricity cost: $148.27 
  • Total energy cost: $577.73

30. Michigan 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $205.36 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $145.05
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $102.28 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $130.03
  • Total energy cost: $582.72 

29. Hawaii 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $4.29
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $163.18
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $212.11 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $203.65 
  • Total energy cost: $583.23

28. New York 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $224.54
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $102.46
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $135.50
  • Monthly electricity cost: $126.37
  • Total energy cost: $588.87

27. Idaho 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $219.24 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $174.86
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $68.88 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $127.54 
  • Total energy cost: $590.52 

26. Oregon 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $220.92 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $168.94
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $83.51 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $117.38 
  • Total energy cost: $590.75 

25. Washington

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $259.51
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $145.35
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $99.42
  • Monthly electricity cost: $114.10
  • Total energy cost: $618.37 

24. Illinois

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $225.40  
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $145.55
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $129.05 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $122
  • Total energy cost: $622   

23. Ohio 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $240.66 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $157.93
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $102.96 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $128.48 
  • Total energy cost: $630.03 

22. New Jersey 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $298.40 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $124.54
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $98.08
  • Monthly electricity cost: $121.95 
  • Total energy cost: $642.97

21. Vermont 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $245.29
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $156.58
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $105.71 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $136.62 
  • Total energy cost: $644.21 

20. Indiana 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $206.42 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $194.16
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $88.63
  • Monthly electricity cost: $156.08
  • Total energy cost: $645.30

19. Maine 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $212.02 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $155.86
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $113.45 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $164.11
  • Total energy cost: $645.44

18. West Virginia 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $239.99  
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $161.23 
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $86.17
  • Monthly electricity cost: $171.48
  • Total energy cost: $658.86

17. Wisconsin 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $284.53 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $163.11
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $88.80 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $122.86 
  • Total energy cost: $659.29 

16. New Hampshire

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $241.01 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $123.76
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $109.72
  • Monthly electricity cost: $187.13 
  • Total energy cost: $661.62 

15. Maryland 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $250.87
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $152.42
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $116.19 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $145.88 
  • Total energy cost: $665.36 

14. Pennsylvania

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $277.38 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $136.09
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $110.83 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $144.32 
  • Total energy cost: $668.63

13. Alabama 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $183.87 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $204.49
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $86.72
  • Monthly electricity cost: $202.21
  • Total energy cost: $677.29

12. Utah 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $315.90 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $190.01
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $81.15 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $96.45 
  • Total energy cost: $683.52 

11. Rhode Island 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $319.01 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $111.53
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $117.46 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $141.79 
  • Total energy cost: $689.79 

10. Virginia 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $275.71 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $155.12
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $104.92
  • Monthly electricity cost: $157.89
  • Total energy cost: $693.65

9. South Dakota 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $315.12 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $160.22
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $80.73
  • Monthly electricity cost: $152.75 
  • Total energy cost: $708.82 

8. Alaska 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $269.02 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $154.61
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $142.85 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $149.33 
  • Total energy cost: $715.81 

7. Connecticut

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $279.59 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $127.66
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $150.63 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $191.89 
  • Total energy cost: $749.77 

6. Massachusetts

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $309.25
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $134.98
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $157.24
  • Monthly electricity cost: $157.98 
  • Total energy cost: $759.45

5. Minnesota 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $408.60 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $147.51
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $102.79
  • Monthly electricity cost: $123.23
  • Total energy cost: $782.13 

4. Montana 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $395.72
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $178.47
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $87.86
  • Monthly electricity cost: $125.39
  • Total energy cost: $787.45 

3. Iowa 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $420.89 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $149.70
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $98.56 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $129.0 
  • Total energy cost: $798.15

2. North Dakota 

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $414.66 
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $179.73
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $95.36 
  • Monthly electricity cost: $149.86 
  • Total energy cost: $839.62

1. Wyoming

  • Monthly home heating oil cost: $1,086.99
  • Monthly motor fuel cost: $278.42
  • Monthly natural gas cost: $107.31
  • Monthly electricity cost: $118.74
  • Total energy cost: $1,591.45

More From GOBankingRates

  • Mark Cuban: Trump's Tariffs Will Affect This Class of People the Most
  • 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
  • How To Get the Most Value From Your Costco Membership in 2025
  • 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month

    • This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Energy Bill Breakdowns in All 50 States

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    GOBankingRates
    GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
    More articles by this source->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Data is currently not available

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.