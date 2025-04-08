Energy Bill Breakdowns in All 50 States

Though the cost of energy in the U.S. isn’t as high as it is in some European countries such as Italy, Switzerland or Denmark, it’s still too steep for millions of Americans, who are barely able to afford keeping the lights on.

Find Out: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

There are proven tricks to saving money on energy (e.g., using smart lightbulbs, caulking cracks and opting for renewable energy), but there’s not much to be done about the fact that the cost of energy is rising across the nation as usage soars. That said, your location does make a difference. Some states have more expensive energy costs than others, based on a number of factors, including demand and power plant availability.

A recent analysis by WalletHub broke down the various energy costs in all 50 states. Here’s what it found. States are listed in order from least to most expensive in terms of energy costs.

50. New Mexico

Monthly home heating oil cost: $10.84

$10.84 Monthly motor fuel cost: $186.06

$186.06 Monthly natural gas cost: $75.72

$75.72 Monthly electricity cost: $103.36

$103.36 Total energy cost: $375.98

Learn More: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

49. Arizona

Monthly home heating oil cost: $12.58

$12.58 Monthly motor fuel cost: $167.05

$167.05 Monthly natural gas cost: $68.83

$68.83 Monthly electricity cost: $151.96

$151.96 Total energy cost: $400.42

48. Kansas

Monthly home heating oil cost: $21.52

$21.52 Monthly motor fuel cost: $161.81

$161.81 Monthly natural gas cost: $106.51

$106.51 Monthly electricity cost: $146.61

$146.61 Total energy cost: $436.44

47. Texas

Monthly home heating oil cost: $1.82

$1.82 Monthly motor fuel cost: $160.24

$160.24 Monthly natural gas cost: $88.16

$88.16 Monthly electricity cost: $186.47

$186.47 Total energy cost: $436.69

46. Nebraska

Monthly home heating oil cost: $75.44

$75.44 Monthly motor fuel cost: $159.51

$159.51 Monthly natural gas cost: $91.01

$91.01 Monthly electricity cost: $127.25

$127.25 Total energy cost: $453.21

45. Mississippi

Monthly home heating oil cost: 51 cents

51 cents Monthly motor fuel cost: $199.11

$199.11 Monthly natural gas cost: $82.97

$82.97 Monthly electricity cost: $174.55

$174.55 Total energy cost: $457.13

44. Florida

Monthly home heating oil cost: $22.41

$22.41 Monthly motor fuel cost: $154

$154 Monthly natural gas cost: $99.04

$99.04 Monthly electricity cost: $186.19

$186.19 Total energy cost: $461.64

43. Colorado

Monthly home heating oil cost: $142.87

$142.87 Monthly motor fuel cost: $106.91

$106.91 Monthly natural gas cost: $98.63

$98.63 Monthly electricity cost: $121.90

$121.90 Total energy cost: $470.31

42. Louisiana

Monthly home heating oil cost: $36.58

$36.58 Monthly motor fuel cost: $164.11

$164.11 Monthly natural gas cost: $81.25

$81.25 Monthly electricity cost: $191.99

$191.99 Total energy cost: $473.93

41. California

Monthly home heating oil cost: $47.23

$47.23 Monthly motor fuel cost: $196.65

$196.65 Monthly natural gas cost: $87.62

$87.62 Monthly electricity cost: $144.79

$144.79 Total energy cost: $476.29

40. Oklahoma

Monthly home heating oil cost: $24.59

$24.59 Monthly motor fuel cost: $180.73

$180.73 Monthly natural gas cost: $97.81

$97.81 Monthly electricity cost: $173.49

$173.49 Total energy cost: $476.62

39. Tennessee

Monthly home heating oil cost: $99.53

$99.53 Monthly motor fuel cost: $170.87

$170.87 Monthly natural gas cost: $89.30

$89.30 Monthly electricity cost: $163.97

$163.97 Total energy cost: $523.68

38. South Carolina

Monthly home heating oil cost: $111.91

$111.91 Monthly motor fuel cost: $147.66

$147.66 Monthly natural gas cost: $92.78

$92.78 Monthly electricity cost: $180.71

$180.71 Total energy cost: $533.05

37. Georgia

Monthly home heating oil cost: $40.89

$40.89 Monthly motor fuel cost: $180.77

$180.77 Monthly natural gas cost: $133.49

$133.49 Monthly electricity cost: $178.17

$178.17 Total energy cost: $533.32

36. Nevada

Monthly home heating oil cost: $141.02

$141.02 Monthly motor fuel cost: $181.96

$181.96 Monthly natural gas cost: $73.95

$73.95 Monthly electricity cost: $141.19

$141.19 Total energy cost: $538.12

35. Arkansas

Monthly home heating oil cost: $102.22

$102.22 Monthly motor fuel cost: $172.97

$172.97 Monthly natural gas cost: $100.39

$100.39 Monthly electricity cost: $165.04

$165.04 Total energy cost: $540.62

34. Kentucky

Monthly home heating oil cost: $127.42

$127.42 Monthly motor fuel cost: $171.63

$171.63 Monthly natural gas cost: $94.15

$94.15 Monthly electricity cost: $163.27

$163.27 Total energy cost: $556.46

33. North Carolina

Monthly home heating oil cost: $148.13

$148.13 Monthly motor fuel cost: $159.91

$159.91 Monthly natural gas cost: $102.02

$102.02 Monthly electricity cost: $147.24

$147.24 Total energy cost: $557.31

32. Delaware

Monthly home heating oil cost: $189.58

$189.58 Monthly motor fuel cost: $131.56

$131.56 Monthly natural gas cost: $90.32

$90.32 Monthly electricity cost: $153.02

$153.02 Total energy cost: $564.49

31. Missouri

Monthly home heating oil cost: $130.21

$130.21 Monthly motor fuel cost: $198.84

$198.84 Monthly natural gas cost: $100.41

$100.41 Monthly electricity cost: $148.27

$148.27 Total energy cost: $577.73

30. Michigan

Monthly home heating oil cost: $205.36

$205.36 Monthly motor fuel cost: $145.05

$145.05 Monthly natural gas cost: $102.28

$102.28 Monthly electricity cost: $130.03

$130.03 Total energy cost: $582.72

29. Hawaii

Monthly home heating oil cost: $4.29

$4.29 Monthly motor fuel cost: $163.18

$163.18 Monthly natural gas cost: $212.11

$212.11 Monthly electricity cost: $203.65

$203.65 Total energy cost: $583.23

28. New York

Monthly home heating oil cost: $224.54

$224.54 Monthly motor fuel cost: $102.46

$102.46 Monthly natural gas cost: $135.50

$135.50 Monthly electricity cost: $126.37

$126.37 Total energy cost: $588.87

27. Idaho

Monthly home heating oil cost: $219.24

$219.24 Monthly motor fuel cost: $174.86

$174.86 Monthly natural gas cost: $68.88

$68.88 Monthly electricity cost: $127.54

$127.54 Total energy cost: $590.52

26. Oregon

Monthly home heating oil cost: $220.92

$220.92 Monthly motor fuel cost: $168.94

$168.94 Monthly natural gas cost: $83.51

$83.51 Monthly electricity cost: $117.38

$117.38 Total energy cost: $590.75

25. Washington

Monthly home heating oil cost: $259.51

$259.51 Monthly motor fuel cost: $145.35

$145.35 Monthly natural gas cost: $99.42

$99.42 Monthly electricity cost: $114.10

$114.10 Total energy cost: $618.37

24. Illinois

Monthly home heating oil cost: $225.40

$225.40 Monthly motor fuel cost: $145.55

$145.55 Monthly natural gas cost: $129.05

$129.05 Monthly electricity cost: $122

$122 Total energy cost: $622

23. Ohio

Monthly home heating oil cost: $240.66

$240.66 Monthly motor fuel cost: $157.93

$157.93 Monthly natural gas cost: $102.96

$102.96 Monthly electricity cost: $128.48

$128.48 Total energy cost: $630.03

22. New Jersey

Monthly home heating oil cost: $298.40

$298.40 Monthly motor fuel cost: $124.54

$124.54 Monthly natural gas cost: $98.08

$98.08 Monthly electricity cost: $121.95

$121.95 Total energy cost: $642.97

21. Vermont

Monthly home heating oil cost: $245.29

$245.29 Monthly motor fuel cost: $156.58

$156.58 Monthly natural gas cost: $105.71

$105.71 Monthly electricity cost: $136.62

$136.62 Total energy cost: $644.21

20. Indiana

Monthly home heating oil cost: $206.42

$206.42 Monthly motor fuel cost: $194.16

$194.16 Monthly natural gas cost: $88.63

$88.63 Monthly electricity cost: $156.08

$156.08 Total energy cost: $645.30

19. Maine

Monthly home heating oil cost: $212.02

$212.02 Monthly motor fuel cost: $155.86

$155.86 Monthly natural gas cost: $113.45

$113.45 Monthly electricity cost: $164.11

$164.11 Total energy cost: $645.44

18. West Virginia

Monthly home heating oil cost: $239.99

$239.99 Monthly motor fuel cost: $161.23

$161.23 Monthly natural gas cost: $86.17

$86.17 Monthly electricity cost: $171.48

$171.48 Total energy cost: $658.86

17. Wisconsin

Monthly home heating oil cost: $284.53

$284.53 Monthly motor fuel cost: $163.11

$163.11 Monthly natural gas cost: $88.80

$88.80 Monthly electricity cost: $122.86

$122.86 Total energy cost: $659.29

16. New Hampshire

Monthly home heating oil cost: $241.01

$241.01 Monthly motor fuel cost: $123.76

$123.76 Monthly natural gas cost: $109.72

$109.72 Monthly electricity cost: $187.13

$187.13 Total energy cost: $661.62

15. Maryland

Monthly home heating oil cost: $250.87

$250.87 Monthly motor fuel cost: $152.42

$152.42 Monthly natural gas cost: $116.19

$116.19 Monthly electricity cost: $145.88

$145.88 Total energy cost: $665.36

14. Pennsylvania

Monthly home heating oil cost: $277.38

$277.38 Monthly motor fuel cost: $136.09

$136.09 Monthly natural gas cost: $110.83

$110.83 Monthly electricity cost: $144.32

$144.32 Total energy cost: $668.63

13. Alabama

Monthly home heating oil cost: $183.87

$183.87 Monthly motor fuel cost: $204.49

$204.49 Monthly natural gas cost: $86.72

$86.72 Monthly electricity cost: $202.21

$202.21 Total energy cost: $677.29

12. Utah

Monthly home heating oil cost: $315.90

$315.90 Monthly motor fuel cost: $190.01

$190.01 Monthly natural gas cost: $81.15

$81.15 Monthly electricity cost: $96.45

$96.45 Total energy cost: $683.52

11. Rhode Island

Monthly home heating oil cost: $319.01

$319.01 Monthly motor fuel cost: $111.53

$111.53 Monthly natural gas cost: $117.46

$117.46 Monthly electricity cost: $141.79

$141.79 Total energy cost: $689.79

10. Virginia

Monthly home heating oil cost: $275.71

$275.71 Monthly motor fuel cost: $155.12

$155.12 Monthly natural gas cost: $104.92

$104.92 Monthly electricity cost: $157.89

$157.89 Total energy cost: $693.65

9. South Dakota

Monthly home heating oil cost: $315.12

$315.12 Monthly motor fuel cost: $160.22

$160.22 Monthly natural gas cost: $80.73

$80.73 Monthly electricity cost: $152.75

$152.75 Total energy cost: $708.82

8. Alaska

Monthly home heating oil cost: $269.02

$269.02 Monthly motor fuel cost: $154.61

$154.61 Monthly natural gas cost: $142.85

$142.85 Monthly electricity cost: $149.33

$149.33 Total energy cost: $715.81

7. Connecticut

Monthly home heating oil cost: $279.59

$279.59 Monthly motor fuel cost: $127.66

$127.66 Monthly natural gas cost: $150.63

$150.63 Monthly electricity cost: $191.89

$191.89 Total energy cost: $749.77

6. Massachusetts

Monthly home heating oil cost: $309.25

$309.25 Monthly motor fuel cost: $134.98

$134.98 Monthly natural gas cost: $157.24

$157.24 Monthly electricity cost: $157.98

$157.98 Total energy cost: $759.45

5. Minnesota

Monthly home heating oil cost: $408.60

$408.60 Monthly motor fuel cost: $147.51

$147.51 Monthly natural gas cost: $102.79

$102.79 Monthly electricity cost: $123.23

$123.23 Total energy cost: $782.13

4. Montana

Monthly home heating oil cost: $395.72

$395.72 Monthly motor fuel cost: $178.47

$178.47 Monthly natural gas cost: $87.86

$87.86 Monthly electricity cost: $125.39

$125.39 Total energy cost: $787.45

3. Iowa

Monthly home heating oil cost: $420.89

$420.89 Monthly motor fuel cost: $149.70

$149.70 Monthly natural gas cost: $98.56

$98.56 Monthly electricity cost: $129.0

$129.0 Total energy cost: $798.15

2. North Dakota

Monthly home heating oil cost: $414.66

$414.66 Monthly motor fuel cost: $179.73

$179.73 Monthly natural gas cost: $95.36

$95.36 Monthly electricity cost: $149.86

$149.86 Total energy cost: $839.62

1. Wyoming

Monthly home heating oil cost: $1,086.99

$1,086.99 Monthly motor fuel cost: $278.42

$278.42 Monthly natural gas cost: $107.31

$107.31 Monthly electricity cost: $118.74

$118.74 Total energy cost: $1,591.45

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Energy Bill Breakdowns in All 50 States

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.