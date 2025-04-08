Energy Bill Breakdowns in All 50 States

Though the cost of energy in the U.S. isn’t as high as it is in some European countries such as Italy, Switzerland or Denmark, it’s still too steep for millions of Americans, who are barely able to afford keeping the lights on.
There are proven tricks to saving money on energy (e.g., using smart lightbulbs, caulking cracks and opting for renewable energy), but there’s not much to be done about the fact that the cost of energy is rising across the nation as usage soars. That said, your location does make a difference. Some states have more expensive energy costs than others, based on a number of factors, including demand and power plant availability.
A recent analysis by WalletHub broke down the various energy costs in all 50 states. Here’s what it found. States are listed in order from least to most expensive in terms of energy costs.
50. New Mexico
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $10.84
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $186.06
- Monthly natural gas cost: $75.72
- Monthly electricity cost: $103.36
- Total energy cost: $375.98
49. Arizona
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $12.58
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $167.05
- Monthly natural gas cost: $68.83
- Monthly electricity cost: $151.96
- Total energy cost: $400.42
48. Kansas
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $21.52
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $161.81
- Monthly natural gas cost: $106.51
- Monthly electricity cost: $146.61
- Total energy cost: $436.44
47. Texas
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $1.82
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $160.24
- Monthly natural gas cost: $88.16
- Monthly electricity cost: $186.47
- Total energy cost: $436.69
46. Nebraska
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $75.44
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $159.51
- Monthly natural gas cost: $91.01
- Monthly electricity cost: $127.25
- Total energy cost: $453.21
45. Mississippi
- Monthly home heating oil cost: 51 cents
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $199.11
- Monthly natural gas cost: $82.97
- Monthly electricity cost: $174.55
- Total energy cost: $457.13
44. Florida
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $22.41
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $154
- Monthly natural gas cost: $99.04
- Monthly electricity cost: $186.19
- Total energy cost: $461.64
43. Colorado
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $142.87
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $106.91
- Monthly natural gas cost: $98.63
- Monthly electricity cost: $121.90
- Total energy cost: $470.31
42. Louisiana
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $36.58
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $164.11
- Monthly natural gas cost: $81.25
- Monthly electricity cost: $191.99
- Total energy cost: $473.93
41. California
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $47.23
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $196.65
- Monthly natural gas cost: $87.62
- Monthly electricity cost: $144.79
- Total energy cost: $476.29
40. Oklahoma
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $24.59
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $180.73
- Monthly natural gas cost: $97.81
- Monthly electricity cost: $173.49
- Total energy cost: $476.62
39. Tennessee
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $99.53
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $170.87
- Monthly natural gas cost: $89.30
- Monthly electricity cost: $163.97
- Total energy cost: $523.68
38. South Carolina
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $111.91
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $147.66
- Monthly natural gas cost: $92.78
- Monthly electricity cost: $180.71
- Total energy cost: $533.05
37. Georgia
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $40.89
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $180.77
- Monthly natural gas cost: $133.49
- Monthly electricity cost: $178.17
- Total energy cost: $533.32
36. Nevada
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $141.02
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $181.96
- Monthly natural gas cost: $73.95
- Monthly electricity cost: $141.19
- Total energy cost: $538.12
35. Arkansas
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $102.22
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $172.97
- Monthly natural gas cost: $100.39
- Monthly electricity cost: $165.04
- Total energy cost: $540.62
34. Kentucky
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $127.42
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $171.63
- Monthly natural gas cost: $94.15
- Monthly electricity cost: $163.27
- Total energy cost: $556.46
33. North Carolina
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $148.13
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $159.91
- Monthly natural gas cost: $102.02
- Monthly electricity cost: $147.24
- Total energy cost: $557.31
32. Delaware
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $189.58
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $131.56
- Monthly natural gas cost: $90.32
- Monthly electricity cost: $153.02
- Total energy cost: $564.49
31. Missouri
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $130.21
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $198.84
- Monthly natural gas cost: $100.41
- Monthly electricity cost: $148.27
- Total energy cost: $577.73
30. Michigan
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $205.36
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $145.05
- Monthly natural gas cost: $102.28
- Monthly electricity cost: $130.03
- Total energy cost: $582.72
29. Hawaii
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $4.29
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $163.18
- Monthly natural gas cost: $212.11
- Monthly electricity cost: $203.65
- Total energy cost: $583.23
28. New York
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $224.54
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $102.46
- Monthly natural gas cost: $135.50
- Monthly electricity cost: $126.37
- Total energy cost: $588.87
27. Idaho
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $219.24
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $174.86
- Monthly natural gas cost: $68.88
- Monthly electricity cost: $127.54
- Total energy cost: $590.52
26. Oregon
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $220.92
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $168.94
- Monthly natural gas cost: $83.51
- Monthly electricity cost: $117.38
- Total energy cost: $590.75
25. Washington
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $259.51
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $145.35
- Monthly natural gas cost: $99.42
- Monthly electricity cost: $114.10
- Total energy cost: $618.37
24. Illinois
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $225.40
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $145.55
- Monthly natural gas cost: $129.05
- Monthly electricity cost: $122
- Total energy cost: $622
23. Ohio
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $240.66
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $157.93
- Monthly natural gas cost: $102.96
- Monthly electricity cost: $128.48
- Total energy cost: $630.03
22. New Jersey
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $298.40
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $124.54
- Monthly natural gas cost: $98.08
- Monthly electricity cost: $121.95
- Total energy cost: $642.97
21. Vermont
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $245.29
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $156.58
- Monthly natural gas cost: $105.71
- Monthly electricity cost: $136.62
- Total energy cost: $644.21
20. Indiana
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $206.42
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $194.16
- Monthly natural gas cost: $88.63
- Monthly electricity cost: $156.08
- Total energy cost: $645.30
19. Maine
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $212.02
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $155.86
- Monthly natural gas cost: $113.45
- Monthly electricity cost: $164.11
- Total energy cost: $645.44
18. West Virginia
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $239.99
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $161.23
- Monthly natural gas cost: $86.17
- Monthly electricity cost: $171.48
- Total energy cost: $658.86
17. Wisconsin
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $284.53
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $163.11
- Monthly natural gas cost: $88.80
- Monthly electricity cost: $122.86
- Total energy cost: $659.29
16. New Hampshire
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $241.01
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $123.76
- Monthly natural gas cost: $109.72
- Monthly electricity cost: $187.13
- Total energy cost: $661.62
15. Maryland
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $250.87
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $152.42
- Monthly natural gas cost: $116.19
- Monthly electricity cost: $145.88
- Total energy cost: $665.36
14. Pennsylvania
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $277.38
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $136.09
- Monthly natural gas cost: $110.83
- Monthly electricity cost: $144.32
- Total energy cost: $668.63
13. Alabama
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $183.87
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $204.49
- Monthly natural gas cost: $86.72
- Monthly electricity cost: $202.21
- Total energy cost: $677.29
12. Utah
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $315.90
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $190.01
- Monthly natural gas cost: $81.15
- Monthly electricity cost: $96.45
- Total energy cost: $683.52
11. Rhode Island
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $319.01
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $111.53
- Monthly natural gas cost: $117.46
- Monthly electricity cost: $141.79
- Total energy cost: $689.79
10. Virginia
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $275.71
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $155.12
- Monthly natural gas cost: $104.92
- Monthly electricity cost: $157.89
- Total energy cost: $693.65
9. South Dakota
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $315.12
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $160.22
- Monthly natural gas cost: $80.73
- Monthly electricity cost: $152.75
- Total energy cost: $708.82
8. Alaska
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $269.02
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $154.61
- Monthly natural gas cost: $142.85
- Monthly electricity cost: $149.33
- Total energy cost: $715.81
7. Connecticut
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $279.59
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $127.66
- Monthly natural gas cost: $150.63
- Monthly electricity cost: $191.89
- Total energy cost: $749.77
6. Massachusetts
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $309.25
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $134.98
- Monthly natural gas cost: $157.24
- Monthly electricity cost: $157.98
- Total energy cost: $759.45
5. Minnesota
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $408.60
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $147.51
- Monthly natural gas cost: $102.79
- Monthly electricity cost: $123.23
- Total energy cost: $782.13
4. Montana
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $395.72
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $178.47
- Monthly natural gas cost: $87.86
- Monthly electricity cost: $125.39
- Total energy cost: $787.45
3. Iowa
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $420.89
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $149.70
- Monthly natural gas cost: $98.56
- Monthly electricity cost: $129.0
- Total energy cost: $798.15
2. North Dakota
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $414.66
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $179.73
- Monthly natural gas cost: $95.36
- Monthly electricity cost: $149.86
- Total energy cost: $839.62
1. Wyoming
- Monthly home heating oil cost: $1,086.99
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $278.42
- Monthly natural gas cost: $107.31
- Monthly electricity cost: $118.74
- Total energy cost: $1,591.45
