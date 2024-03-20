Energous (WATT) & Velociti Partner to Deploy Wireless Solution

Energous Corporation WATT recently joined forces with Velociti Inc. to accelerate the deployment of its wireless power network technology. The company named Velociti as its preferred system integration partner and global value-added reseller for its wireless charging solutions.



Energous’ shares fell 2.9% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $1.65.



Based in Missouri, Velociti is engaged in deploying cutting-edge enterprise technology solutions to several types of businesses, thereby providing technology providers with expansion opportunities into lucrative end markets. The company’s technology installation and deployment services have been used by businesses of all sizes across the world, including several Fortune 500 companies.

Inside the Headlines

Energous’ wireless charging solutions facilitate the charging of IoT devices without the requirement for wires and disposable batteries. WATT’s wireless charging solutions boast advanced certified proprietary technology and a solid IP portfolio with more than 250 patents. Notably, the company’s charging solutions are used by businesses across retail, healthcare and industrial markets.



The latest partnership is expected to expand the reach of WATT’s RF-based intelligent wireless power network solution across several global end markets, including retail, logistics, healthcare and warehousing applications.



The company’s wireless charging solution, including 1W and 2W PowerBridge transmitter systems and Wiliot IoT Pixel tags, has already been installed at Velociti’s Innovation Lab in Riverside, MO, to demonstrate the use of advanced technology across multiple end-markets.

Other Notable Partnerships

Energous remains focused on strategic collaborations with other companies to boost and expand its product offerings. WATT’s collaboration with LIXIL is aimed at developing a joint solution that removes the need for battery maintenance via reliable and consistent power delivered wirelessly over the air. The company has also partnered with SATO Holdings for developing next-generation smart-store applications.



In the past six months, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have decreased 0.6% against the industry’s growth of 25.9%.



The company’s focus on developing advanced technology solutions and efforts to expand its customer base through collaborations should foster growth. However, high operating costs and expenses pose a threat to its bottom line.

