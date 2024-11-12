Energous to develop battery-free smart tag for global RFID leader

Energous (WATT) announced it has been engaged by a global leader in RFID-based source-to-shopper solutions to develop a battery-free smart tag. The new tag will enhance visibility and asset tracking for retail-focused Internet of Things IoT applications. The global RFID market in 2023 was estimated at $14 billion, with the retail segment representing the largest portion of this total market at 30 percent, or approximately $4.2 billion. This new collaboration is a key milestone in the retail industry’s growing adoption of IoT applications for asset and inventory tracking and management. The new smart tag will leverage Energous’ innovative WPN technology to energize ultra-low-power sensors and peripherals while enabling the devices to efficiently communicate real-time data and insights to the cloud-without the need for batteries or direct grid connections.

