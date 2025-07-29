Energous Corp. Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Energous Corp. (WATT) reported Loss for second quarter of -$2.79 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$2.79 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$4.26 million, or -$0.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2019.6% to $0.975 million from $0.046 million last year.

Energous Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$2.79 Mln. vs. -$4.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.08 vs. -$0.65 last year. -Revenue: $0.975 Mln vs. $0.046 Mln last year.

