Energizer Slips To Q1 Net Loss, But Revenue Improves

(RTTNews) - Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR), a manufacturer of batteries and lighting solutions, Thursday reported a net loss for the first quarter compared to the same period last year. However, revenue increased by 6.5 percent.

Further, the company provided their outlook for the second quarter and reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2026.

The company reported a net loss of $3.4 million or $0.05 per share compared to earnings of $22.3 million or $0.30 per share of the prior year.

Quarterly selling, general and administrative expense rose to $149.3 million from $131.3 million of the previous year.

Excluding items, earnings were $21.3 million or $0.31 per share compared with earnings of $49.4 million or $0.67 per share of last year.

On average, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

However, revenue grew to $778.9 million from $731.7 million of the prior year, driven by Acquisition Net sales of $64.6 million.

The Street View for revenue was $717.89 million.

Looking forward to the next quarter, the company expects to deliver Adjusted Earnings per share in the range of $0.40 to $0.50 and Organic Net sales to decline 4 percent to 5 percent.

"Our outlook does not contemplate any impact from the recent winter storm activity.", energizer said in a statement.

For the full year, the company continues to expect Adjusted Earnings per share in the range of $3.30 to $3.60 and organic Net sales to be flat to slightly up in both Batteries and Lights and Auto Care.

In pre-market activity, ENR shares were trading at $23.84, up 1.97% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.