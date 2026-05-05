Markets
ENR

Energizer Q1 Profit Falls; Sees Full-year Adj. Profit At High End Of Outlook- Update

May 05, 2026 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Battery manufacturer Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported lower first-quarter earnings, as a decline in revenue and higher one-off items weighed on profitability.

Net income fell to $10.1 million, or $0.15 per share, from $28.3 million, or $0.39 per share in the prior-year quarter, impacted by a $25.6 million settlement loss related to the termination of a U.K. pension plan.

Excluding one-time items, earnings increased to $65.1 million or $0.94 per share from $49.4 million or $0.67 per share a year earlier.

Net sales declined to $643.3 million from $662.9 million a year ago.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be at the high end of its previously provided range of $3.30 to $3.60, supported by the benefit of a tariff refund.

For the third quarter, adjusted EPS is expected between $0.75 and $0.85.

Energizer shares were gaining more than 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $19.34 on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ENR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.