Energizer Holdings (ENR) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Energizer Holdings said on January 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $37.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.87%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 4.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.05% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energizer Holdings is $38.76. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.05% from its latest reported closing price of $37.25.

The projected annual revenue for Energizer Holdings is $3,038MM, a decrease of 0.40%. The projected annual EPS is $3.18.

Fund Sentiment

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energizer Holdings. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.01%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ENR is 0.1271%, an increase of 5.8175%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.39% to 80,782K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,742,633 shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,562,801 shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 3,784,281 shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,367,406 shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,526,047 shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 11.43% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,736,612 shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,844,749 shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,600,035 shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,606,080 shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Energizer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Its portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to its customers and consumers better than anyone else.

