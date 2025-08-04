Energizer (ENR) Q3 Revenue Up 3.4%

Key Points with production credits providing a significant boost.

Revenue (GAAP) reached $725.3 million in Q3 FY2025, above the $693.2 million GAAP estimate and up 3.4% year over year (GAAP).

Gross margin (adjusted, non-GAAP) expanded to 44.8% in Q3 FY2025, bolstered by federal production credits and cost savings initiatives.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR), the battery and portable lighting company behind brands like Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac, released results for Q3 FY2025 on August 4, 2025. while revenue (GAAP) reached $725.3 million, compared to the $693.2 million consensus. These results reflect margin expansion and the tailwind from federal battery production credits, Organic sales — excluding the impact of acquisitions and currency moves — edged up by 0.1%. Overall, the quarter showed progress in gross margin and operational execution, but core growth trends were muted and cash flow weakened.

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2025 Estimate Q3 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.13 $0.62 $0.79 43.0% Revenue (GAAP) $725.3 million $693.2 million $701.4 million 3.4% Adjusted Gross Margin 44.8% 41.5% 3.3 pp Adjusted EBITDA $171.4 million $149.7 million N/A

About Energizer and Its Business Model

Energizer is best known for its household batteries and portable lighting products, operating through segments that include Batteries & Lights as well as Auto Care. Its brands are widely sold across retail, e-commerce, and automotive aftermarket channels. In addition to traditional AA and AAA batteries, it manufactures lithium batteries, flashlights, and accessories. The Auto Care segment focuses on car appearance and maintenance products, like air fresheners and cleaning items.

Over recent quarters, Energizer has focused on strengthening its brand portfolio, launching new product lines, and improving its supply chain flexibility. Success depends on brand innovation, operating efficiency, adaptation to shifting consumer trends, careful management of raw material costs, and maintaining regulatory compliance. Distribution partnerships with major retailers and strategic moves like the acquisition of Advanced Power Solutions NV (APS NV) in Europe add to its competitiveness and geographic reach.

Quarter Highlights and Key Developments

The quarter featured strong reported results, outpacing consensus on both non-GAAP earnings and GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.51 higher than analyst forecasts, with production tax credits contributing a significant portion of the upside. Stripping out the credits, adjusted EPS would have been $0.78. Revenue climbed 3.4% (GAAP) compared to the prior year period, while organic sales — excluding the impact of acquisitions and currency moves — edged up by only 0.1%.

Segment performance stood out in Batteries & Lights, which saw net sales reach $535.1 million (GAAP), an increase of 5.1% compared to Q3 FY2024. This included contributions from APS NV of $20.8 million to net sales. Modest gains from hyperinflationary markets contributed. Segment profit in Batteries & Lights rose 22.7%, benefiting from cost actions and margin drivers. Volume growth in this segment was reported at 1.7%, largely attributed to expanded retail distribution, with price and promotion investments offsetting most of the upswing.

The Auto Care segment posted a 1.1% drop in net sales year over year, totaling $190.2 million (GAAP). Profit from this segment fell 10.1% as a result of lower sales and continued promotional investment.

A key margin driver was the recognition of $33.9 million in federal production tax credits as part of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act’s Section 45X provision, plus an additional retroactive benefit from prior years (an estimated $78.5 million of production credits recorded). This, along with the ongoing cost-savings program "Project Momentum" (which delivered $12 million this period), pushed adjusted gross margin to 44.8%, an improvement of 3.3 percentage points. However, these production credits are not guaranteed in future quarters and depend on federal policy, meaning their future financial benefit could be at risk. As disclosed by management, the company's ability to benefit from Section 45X production tax credits is not assured and depends on the federal government's ongoing implementation, guidance, regulations, or rulemakings. Operating expenses also ticked up due to integration costs from acquisitions, digital initiatives, and legal fees, though cost offsets from Project Momentum helped contain the increase. Free cash flow stood out as a weak spot: for 9M FY2025, it totaled only $16.5 million versus $195.1 million in 9M FY2024. The slowdown resulted from increased inventories to support the plastic-free packaging launch in the US and to mitigate tariff exposures, as well as capital expenditures for plastic-free packaging and digital transformation initiatives.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

For the remainder of FY2025, management raised its guidance for organic net sales (flat to up 2%), adjusted EBITDA ($630 to $640 million), and adjusted EPS ($3.55 to $3.65). It now forecasts revenue (net sales) growth of 1% to 3% for FY2025, with $40–$50 million expected from the recently acquired APS NV business. Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to a range of $630–$640 million. Adjusted earnings per share is now projected at $3.55–$3.65, up from earlier estimates. The company expects another $40–$45 million impact from production credits. For Q4 FY2025, reported net sales are projected to grow 2%–4%, while organic sales could range from flat to down 2%. Gross margin in Q4 FY2025 is expected to be pressured by $20 million in temporary costs related to tariffs and network changes. Guidance for free cash flow for the full year is now 6–8% of net sales. The company targets $100 million in debt reduction.

Key risks to watch include the sustainability of organic sales growth, as volumes in battery and auto are not accelerating, and the normalization or potential reduction in federal production credits could affect future earnings. Higher inventories and lower cash conversion also put pressure on financial flexibility. The company's net debt load was $3.19 billion as of June 30, 2025. Furthermore, retail and consumer trends, especially around value and private-label brands, introduce continued competition. The company paid approximately $21 million in dividends during Q3 FY2025.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

